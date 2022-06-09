Talent competition returns, holds virtual auditions

Burke’s Got Talent, a local talent competition, is planning a return to the stage in early 2023 after nearly four years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

According to Carlos Foster, president and CEO of FC Presents and the show’s organizer, auditions for the competition are set for July 29 and the show is currently scheduled for Jan. 21, 2023, at CoMMA Performing Arts Center.

Foster said this event is going to be a step up from any of the previous shows he has produced under the Burke’s Got Talent moniker, which is one reason for the move to CoMMA.

“It’s going to be bigger and better,” Foster said. “There will be professional dancers and artists that will be performing too. It’s going to be very professionally done from the beginning to the end.”

This time Foster is working to bring in professional performers and aerial artists to complement the competition portion of the show including a production number from The Dance Factory and a performance by Alexis Veness, a local professional aerial artist.

“A lot of people know her, she teaches at Tumblemania, she teaches at The Dance Factory and she teaches at Above the Bar in Marion, Foster said. “She’s probably the only person I know in Morganton who is this talented in aerial arts.”

The evening will also feature a preview of The Greatest Show Tour, a touring show Foster is producing which is slated to open in the Fall of 2023. As always, however, discovering and highlighting local talent will be the hallmark of the evening. This year, 12 local acts representing various talents will compete for a $1,500 cash grand prize. Foster said no more than four acts of the same kind will be accepted and preference will be given to unique talents.

“It’s like America’s Got Talent, so we don’t limit what the talent is,” Foster said. “It can be anything from comedians to dancing, singing, musicians, anything really. In the past we’ve had clogging, aerialists, dancers, singers, we’ve even had a cheer solo which is unique.”

Foster said, this year, he would like to see something the show has never seen before.

“We’ve never had a magician or a comedian, but it would be great if we did get one this year,” he said. “We want to put as many people as possible; we want more variety.”

To stoke the competitive fires further, Foster said second- and third-place finishers will also receive cash prizes but the amounts have not yet been determined.

This year’s auditions will be held virtually. To audition, attach a one- to four-minute video to the online audition form found at https://tinyurl.com/m9rhnb9n. Acts must be U.S. citizens at least 6 years of age and be a resident of North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia or Georgia, according to contest guidelines.

Foster said video quality does matter, but highly edited videos or submissions that use auto-tune apps such as Smule or StarMaker will not be considered.

Foster also said this year’s auditions are going to be more open than previous Burke’s Got Talent events have been, giving more people an opportunity to display their talent.

“In the past, we had auditions, but we didn’t really advertise them like we’re doing now,” he said. “We selected the acts prior to the show … this year we’re trying not to scout out people before and go totally with the auditions.”

The deadline for auditions is July 29 and acts chosen to compete in the show must be available all day on Jan. 21 for rehearsals.

For more information about Burke’s Got Talent or to submit an audition video, visit the contest’s online audition form at https://tinyurl.com/m9rhnb9n or email Lauren Adams, director of talent for FC Presents.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.