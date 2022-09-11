Tax official says Burke property values have increased

Nearly every property in Burke County will likely see its value increase next year.

But how much that will equate to in taxes owners pay will ultimately be up to county commissioners. The current county property tax rate is 69.5 cents per $100 of property value but commissioners vote on a property tax rate every year.

The county is in the process of property revaluation, which is required by state law. Burke County is on a four-year cycle of revaluation. The last revaluation was in 2019.

The reason for a property revaluation is to be fair and equitable in values, said John Bridgers, tax administrator for Burke County.

He told commissioners this week that his office has found that overall property values have increased 38% across the county. That includes homes, vacant land and commercial buildings, he said.

He said home values alone have gone up 46%, while vacant land values have increased 19%. The tax office is still working on values for commercial buildings, Bridgers said.

And those value increases are pretty much across Burke County, he said. He said while some properties have gone up significantly in value, others have increased moderately.

Bridgers told The News Herald that since 2016, prices have steadily gone up and the days that a property is on the market have dropped and the number of houses for sale in the county have dropped.

For instance, in January 2016, the median sales price for a single family home in Burke County was $104,000 and was on the market for 149 days.

By June 30 this year, the median sales price was $225,000 and on the market for 27 days, according to information Bridgers compiled from the Charlotte Regional Multiple Listing Service.

Now the tax office is in the process of doing statistical analysis, which involves comparing neighborhoods, he said.

“What we’re trying to do is compare apples to apples,” Bridgers said, “so that you’ve got like houses compared with like houses.”

The county is divided into neighborhoods and the tax office looks at the sales in those individual neighborhoods to make sure that the value they put on the homes or property is pretty close to what they’re selling for, Bridgers said.

Bridgers said the market appears to be cooling down a bit so the values they have on properties in Burke County now could change by the end of the year, depending on what the housing market does.

“We really are trying to be fair across the board. There are going to be mistakes, we know that,” Bridgers said. “But if there is a mistake, everybody has an opportunity to appeal their value.”

But just to say my house went up X number of dollars is not a valid appeal, he said.

Bridgers said he guesstimates the county tax office could start mailing out values to property owners around the end of February/first of March.

He said there will be information about how to appeal a value in the mailings.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners is expected to hold a public hearing on the 2023 Schedule of Values, Present Use of Schedule of Values at its Sept. 20 meeting. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be in the commissioners’ meeting room in the Burke Services Building, located at 110 N. Green St., Morganton.

The Schedule of Values, Present Use of Schedule of Values will be used in next year’s revaluation. The schedule of values can be found on Burke County’s website at www.burkenc.org or in person at the tax office. Copies also are available at the libraries and senior centers during regular operating hours, according to information from the county.