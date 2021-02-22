Tax refund donations to support wildlife

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is asking taxpayers to help conserve the state’s most vulnerable wildlife populations by donating all or a portion of their tax refund directly to the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund. The Fund supports research, conservation and management of nongame animals and endangered wildlife species.

The Wildlife Commission depends on the tax refund donations as the most significant source of non-federal funding to support projects that benefit sea turtles, freshwater mussels and fish, salamanders, frogs and other wildlife species without a designated hunting and fishing season. However, game species, such as deer, turkey and bear also benefit because these animals live in many of the same habitats.

“Whether it is $2 or $200, any amount is greatly appreciated and goes a long way toward helping the Wildlife Commission match federal and other grants,” said Sara Schweitzer, the Commission’s wildlife diversity program supervisor. “These donations also help pay for outreach activities and programs, such as our partnership with the statewide Box Turtle Connection Study. When we match grants using donations, we increase the dollars that we can spend on programs. For example, if we receive a $100 tax refund donation, we are granted an additional $185 for wildlife diversity initiatives.”