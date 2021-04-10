Teacher helps students express themselves through art

A local teacher is helping deaf students express themselves through art.
Jennifer Willet, an art teacher at the North Carolina School for the Deaf, recently gave her students a critical thinking art project. She told them to create their own superhero cartoon character and make a comic strip with the character incorporating aspects of Pop Art.
The class had previously learned about drawing figures in art and discussed how artists can have careers as illustrators for books or magazines, movies, comics or cartoons. They also looked at Pop Art and its characteristics of bright colors, onomatopoeia words and thick black lines, focusing on the work of Pop Artist Roy Lichtenstein, who drew comics.
“One of my students really blew me away with her eagerness and her inquisitiveness,” Willet said. “She asked me about adding additional characters, such as a villain.”
She explained the importance of art in students’ development.
“Art is vitally important for students to engage in for various reasons,” Willet said. “It provides outlets for expression that students might struggle with in other areas, especially those with barriers to communication. It provides opportunities to de-stress from the pressures of other classes or from social and emotional stress, such as this time of COVID and remote learning. It allows students to explore using all their senses and helps build skills for students to engage in, not only with art, but for interdisciplinary application as well. Fine motor skills are improved, as well as other skills, such as critical thinking skills, problem-solving skills, organizational skills and creativity.”
NCSD’s art program is longstanding in the community. The school has held an annual art exhibition at the Burke Arts Council for many years. Last year’s exhibit was virtual, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Willet hopes to be able to have an in-person show at the end of the school year, if restrictions allow.
The school has a clay studio, complete with a kiln, where students can mold, fire and glaze pottery. The students in years past have made various items to show and have made bowls for the NCSD Foundation’s Souper Bowl fundraiser. They are now collaborating with organizations, such as the Girl Scouts, to showcase students’ talent. Willet said remote learning has made it hard to incorporate clay into the class this school year, but she plans to add a ceramic course in the new school year.
For more information, visit www.ncsd.net.
