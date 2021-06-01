Teen missing since May 24 sought

GLEN ALPINE — A teen last seen in Glen Alpine about a week ago still is missing.

Christian Ward, 17, was last seen on foot in Glen Alpine on May 24, according to his mother, Tammie Durlin, who spoke to the newspaper Tuesday. Ward is described as standing about 6-feet tall with short blonde hair, blue eyes and weighing about 220 pounds.

A direction of travel and clothing description was not known, but Durlin said he has a tattoo on his left forearm of a cross with roses. The cross has the name “Josh” in the center, and the tattoo stretches from his elbow to his wrist.

Anyone with information on Ward’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.