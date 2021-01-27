Teens distribute PPE to families at health department

Teens in Burke County aren’t letting a pandemic keep them from getting involved in the community.
The Burke County State of Youth, which just started in November, held an event Friday at the Burke County Health Department to pass out personal protective equipment to families.
The effort was one of the opportunities that the group had to get involved and encourage people to use PPE when they go out and to take as many safety measures as possible until this pandemic is over, said Malik Harris, 14, an eighth-grader at Table Rock Middle School, who is president of the group.
“The pandemic is really hitting the United States hard,” Harris said.
Harris said the group planned to donate leftover supplies to local soup kitchens.
He got involved in the State of Youth after a former principal brought it to his attention, and he thought it was the perfect program to bring to North Carolina and to Burke County.
“I’ve always grown up in leadership positions,” Malik said. “I’ve always had that kind of heart to look and see what needed to be changed, and had the mind to get it done.”
His grandfather, Gregory Harris, was at the health department Friday supporting the Burke County State of Youth.
“I thought it was a good idea,” Gregory Harris said. “I gave him my support, 100%, as I always do. Malik is always into something.”
It came as no surprise to him that Malik wanted to get involved in this way.
“That’s Malik,” he said. “He’s always into something and we’ve always supported him in what he does. He’s a great kid. … I just thank God for him.”
Malik was joined by Bria Corpening, a freshman at Freedom High School and a new member of the group, at the event.
“Malik had reached out to me because there’s not really a lot of teens doing stuff,” Corpening said. “COVID and everything, it has affected people really hard, some of my friends and their families. I just wanted to do something and take action because I saw how it was affecting our community.”
Students interested in getting involved can talk to their teachers to find out how. Malik said the program is for the entire school system, not just Table Rock Middle School students or Freedom High School students.
“Find what you’re interested in, find what you want to change, then find an organization like us and tell them how you want to change,” Corpening said. “Then we can get involved and plan something like this.”
Malik said the group would be happy to help in any way it can.
“It’s just all about us teens standing up and making a difference as best as we can,” Malik said.
Future issues Malik said the group might tackle include clothing or food drives. But his ambitions for the group are bigger than that.
“When they finish with the (Historic Courthouse) Square, we want to do some kind of talent show or something,” Malik said. “Then we can give all the proceeds to a nonprofit organization in Burke County as well.”
Find State of Youth on Instagram at @stateofyouth_burkecountync.
