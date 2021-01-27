Teens distribute PPE to families at health department

“I thought it was a good idea,” Gregory Harris said. “I gave him my support, 100%, as I always do. Malik is always into something.”

It came as no surprise to him that Malik wanted to get involved in this way.

“That’s Malik,” he said. “He’s always into something and we’ve always supported him in what he does. He’s a great kid. … I just thank God for him.”

Malik was joined by Bria Corpening, a freshman at Freedom High School and a new member of the group, at the event.

“Malik had reached out to me because there’s not really a lot of teens doing stuff,” Corpening said. “COVID and everything, it has affected people really hard, some of my friends and their families. I just wanted to do something and take action because I saw how it was affecting our community.”

Students interested in getting involved can talk to their teachers to find out how. Malik said the program is for the entire school system, not just Table Rock Middle School students or Freedom High School students.

“Find what you’re interested in, find what you want to change, then find an organization like us and tell them how you want to change,” Corpening said. “Then we can get involved and plan something like this.”