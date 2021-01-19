Teens host feminine hygiene product drive for homeless

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rodriguez said donors also can fill out an online form at http://bit.ly/2XRy7yt to have products picked up from their doorstep without having to come in contact with anyone.

Accepted products include anything from pads, tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners, period underwear and bras to things like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap and dental hygiene products.

Rodriguez said she thinks it’s important to donate products like these because they are expensive, and can often be out of reach for those who are struggling to keep a roof over their head.

“A lot of people are in need of these products but they just can’t afford them all,” she said. “There’s just so many things that can be donated … it’s just for those people who are affected by poverty and homelessness and all that, especially for the homeless people. They obviously don’t have as much opportunity to get these products, and a lot of them are without them.”

The product drive will be open until around Feb. 20, Rodriguez said. Local volunteers have weekly check-ins with the Her Drive executive team.

It wouldn’t be possible without the help of her friends, Rodriguez said.