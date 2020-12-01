Temperatures plunge as December arrives

Today (Dec.1) marks the start of meteorological winter for forecasters, and Burke County’s weather has responded in kind.
The area isn’t projected to get out of the 30s on Tuesday after temperatures plunged into the low 40s on Monday afternoon, followed by Monday night’s low temperature of 30 degrees and a 20% slight chance of rain that was forecast to mix with snow after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast is for mostly sunny conditions, but with a high of just 39 degrees and west winds of 9-13 mph, gusting to as high as 21 mph. On Tuesday night, temperatures will fall to a low of 23 degrees with clear skies and 3-6 mph winds from the west.
Burke County isn’t forecast to crack 55 degrees the rest of the week, either.
Wednesday is projected as mostly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and west winds of 3-5 mph. That night is forecast to be mostly clear with a low around 26. On Thursday, Burke will see highs near 54 with mostly sunny skies. And Thursday night is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.
A chance of precipitation will return to the area as the weekend begins with a 30% chance of rain on Friday with partly sunny conditions and a high near 53. Friday night also has a 30% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 32 degrees.
Saturday’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 53, Saturday night calls for partly cloudy conditions and a low around 31, and Sunday’s projection is for sunny conditions and a high of about 55 degrees.
The North Carolina mountains are in for more significant winter activity than Burke this week, according to a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service. The warning covers the N.C. counties of Avery, Graham, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Swain and Yancey.
“In the wake of a seasonably strong cold front, moist northwesterly winds will produce impactful snow accumulations in the mountains of North Carolina near the Tennessee border through early Tuesday,” the warning reads. “Snowfall has begun (Monday) in the higher elevations and will spread northeast across the higher elevations into late afternoon. Snow levels will fall with time, reaching the valleys by evening. The highest snow amounts will be in the Smokies, followed by the Sam's Gap area, then the Roan Mountain region.”
For the areas covered by the winter storm warning, the NWS says to expect heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches are possible along the Tennessee border beyond what already has fallen, with isolated spots in the Smoky Mountains possibly seeing an additional 12 inches. Amounts generally will be less at lower elevations and in areas farther from the Tennessee border. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph on ridgetops.
For areas covered by a winter weather advisory, the NWS forecasts snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will occur below 3,500 feet, but locally higher amounts are possible. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph in lower elevations.
The NWS says that travel in the winter storm-affected N.C. mountain areas could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Those who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency and slow down and use caution while traveling.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
