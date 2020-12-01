Temperatures plunge as December arrives

Today (Dec.1) marks the start of meteorological winter for forecasters, and Burke County’s weather has responded in kind.

The area isn’t projected to get out of the 30s on Tuesday after temperatures plunged into the low 40s on Monday afternoon, followed by Monday night’s low temperature of 30 degrees and a 20% slight chance of rain that was forecast to mix with snow after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast is for mostly sunny conditions, but with a high of just 39 degrees and west winds of 9-13 mph, gusting to as high as 21 mph. On Tuesday night, temperatures will fall to a low of 23 degrees with clear skies and 3-6 mph winds from the west.

Burke County isn’t forecast to crack 55 degrees the rest of the week, either.

Wednesday is projected as mostly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and west winds of 3-5 mph. That night is forecast to be mostly clear with a low around 26. On Thursday, Burke will see highs near 54 with mostly sunny skies. And Thursday night is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.