Testing guidelines, urgent care hours updated

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has changed its COVID-19 testing guidelines and will temporarily be changing the hours of its urgent care and express care locations.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday for Blue Ridge Urgent Care in Morganton, Marion Express Care in Marion, Valdese Express Care in Rutherford College and Lenoir Express Care in Lenoir.

Cajah’s Mountain Express Care in Cajah’s Mountain will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

For COVID-19 testing, CHS Blue Ridge is asking the public to follow these guidelines:

Those who have a primary care physician in the Blue Ridge Medical Group network should call the office for an appointment to get tested with or without symptoms. (A list of BRMG primary care practices is below.)

Those who do not have symptoms but would like a COVID-19 test should go to Table Rock Family Medicine in at 301 Linville St. in Glen Alpine and follow the signs for walk-in testing. The walk-in clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.