Testing guidelines, urgent care hours updated

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has changed its COVID-19 testing guidelines and will temporarily be changing the hours of its urgent care and express care locations.
Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday for Blue Ridge Urgent Care in Morganton, Marion Express Care in Marion, Valdese Express Care in Rutherford College and Lenoir Express Care in Lenoir.
Cajah’s Mountain Express Care in Cajah’s Mountain will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
For COVID-19 testing, CHS Blue Ridge is asking the public to follow these guidelines:
- Those who have a primary care physician in the Blue Ridge Medical Group network should call the office for an appointment to get tested with or without symptoms. (A list of BRMG primary care practices is below.)
- Those who do not have symptoms but would like a COVID-19 test should go to Table Rock Family Medicine in at 301 Linville St. in Glen Alpine and follow the signs for walk-in testing. The walk-in clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
- Those who have had a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 but do not have symptoms should wait 4 to 7 days before getting a test, then go to Table Rock Family Medicine. The walk-in clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
- Those who have COVID-19 symptoms should go to Urgent Care or an Express Care for testing but stay in their car and follow check-in instructions on signage. (Addresses are listed below.)
Urgent Care and Express Care locations
- Blue Ridge Urgent Care: 695 Fleming Drive, Morganton Heights Shopping Center, Morganton, NC 28655; phone 828-580-3278.
- Cajah’s Mountain Express Care: 1766 Connelly Springs Road, Lenoir, NC 28645; phone 828-728-8224.
- Lenoir Express Care in Lenoir: 1208 Hickory Blvd. S.W., Lenoir, NC 28645; phone 828-580-4653.
- Marion Express Care: 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion, NC 28752; phone 828-652-8727.
- Valdese Express Care: 730 Malcolm Blvd. Suite 150 , Rutherford College NC 28671; phone 828-580-7387.
Blue Ridge Medical Group primary care practices
- Cajah's Mountain Medical Associates
- Drexel Medical Practice
- Family Medical Associates of Morganton
- Lenoir Family Medicine
- McDowell Medical Associates of Marion
- McDowell Medical Associates of Nebo
- Mountain Valley Health Clinic
- Rutherford College Medical Care Center
- Table Rock Family Medicine
- Valdese Medical Associates
For more information, visit chsbr.org.
