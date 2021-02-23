Texas’ deep freeze drives up gas prices in Burke, nation

After six straight weeks on the rise, national gasoline prices continued upward for a seventh week in large part thanks to the recent deep freeze in Texas and surrounding states that halted work at many refineries, according to petroleum analysis outlet GasBuddy.

GasBuddy’s most recent gas price report said the past week’s rise of 10.4 cents per gallon to an average of $2.63 nationally was the sharpest since 2017’s Hurricane Harvey. The report added that the price of diesel fuel rose 8.7 cents per gallon to $2.84 in the same span.

The report also noted an upswing in crude oil prices but a downturn in crude oil inventory.

“With last week’s extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in the report. “The jump in price was the result of a dozen or so refineries, primarily in Texas, that were forced to shut down as the frigid temperatures threatened to wreak havoc on their exposed equipment.