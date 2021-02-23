Texas’ deep freeze drives up gas prices in Burke, nation

After six straight weeks on the rise, national gasoline prices continued upward for a seventh week in large part thanks to the recent deep freeze in Texas and surrounding states that halted work at many refineries, according to petroleum analysis outlet GasBuddy.
GasBuddy’s most recent gas price report said the past week’s rise of 10.4 cents per gallon to an average of $2.63 nationally was the sharpest since 2017’s Hurricane Harvey. The report added that the price of diesel fuel rose 8.7 cents per gallon to $2.84 in the same span.
The report also noted an upswing in crude oil prices but a downturn in crude oil inventory.
“With last week’s extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in the report. “The jump in price was the result of a dozen or so refineries, primarily in Texas, that were forced to shut down as the frigid temperatures threatened to wreak havoc on their exposed equipment.
“With the cold weather behind us, price increases should begin to slow later this week or next week, and so long as these refineries get back online in short order, we may see gas prices start to move back down in the next couple of weeks. However, as we near spring weather, we’ll likely see another longer term rise in prices begin as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline, so motorists shouldn’t jump for joy just yet.”
A reported from AAA echoed many of the same points of concern from GasBuddy’s release.
“When close to 40% of U.S. crude production is offline because refineries are closed, there is going to be pain at the pump until operations resume,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, a AAA spokesperson, in a release. “The good news is the nearly two-dozen impacted refiners are expected to restart operations this week, if they haven’t already. That means regular gasoline deliveries will resume and impacted stations will be refueled.”
AAA’s report noted that two border states are in the 10 least-expensive gasoline markets in the country: Tennessee at $2.40 per gallon and South Carolina at $2.42 per gallon.
There was no mention of any political factors driving up fuel costs from GasBuddy or AAA.
Locally, GasBuddy’s fuel insights tool reported an average price of $2.43 per gallon in Burke County on Tuesday. Prices are up about a dime over a week ago, a quarter from this time a month ago and 20 cents from one year ago. Elsewhere in the Unifour, Caldwell County sported an average price of $2.42, Catawba County was at $2.46 and Alexander County at $2.48.
GasBuddy’s mobile application on Tuesday showed a price range at local stations spanning from $2.31 per gallon up to $2.49. The Tobacco Barn on Enola Road in Morganton was the lowest of those, while Murphy Express on West Fleming Drive and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Green Street clocked in at $2.37 per gallon.
On the upper end of that metric at $2.49 per gallon each were the Citgo on Malcolm Boulevard in Rutherford College, the Sunoco on Malcolm, the Citgo on U.S. Highway 70 in Drexel, the Exxon on Bethel Road, the Marathon on East Fleming Drive, the Exxon on West Fleming and the BP on Jamestown Road.
Some of the other lowest prices at $2.39 per gallon each were the Gate on North Green, the Speedway on West Union Street, the Ingles Gas Express on Carbon City Road, the Quality Plus on Carbon City, the Southern Star on N.C. Highway 181, the Space on N.C. 181 and the Ingles on Connelly Springs Road just across the Burke-Caldwell line.
For more information from GasBuddy, go to gasbuddy.com or download the outlet’s mobile app.
