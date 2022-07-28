TGIF concert series to conclude with The Roadrunnerz

The TGIF concert series will conclude this Friday with a performance by Tanya Williams and The Roadrunnerz.

The Marion-based band is well known all over the southeast as they keep the crowd on their feet performing a wide variety of music from top 40 country to pop to classic beach and rock tunes while sprinkling in their original songs. The Roadrunnerz have shared the stage with Craig Morgan, Tracy Lawrence, Colt Ford, The LACS, David Alan Coe and many more.

The Roadrunnerz are well known for their strong vocals and harmonies from all five members. Tanya Williams is the lead singer with a powerhouse voice belting out hits by artist such as Adele, Patsy Cline, Miranda Lambert and other new country artists. Bassist Jeff Queen gets fans rocking with kicking new country and southern rock. Sandy Grant brings lots of energy to the stage with rhythm guitar and rich vocals. Chris Williams is a southern rocker with smooth vocals and adds a scalding lead guitar. Drummer Jason Peeler is a backup and lead vocalist that carries the heartbeat of the band with his power beat that gets people on their feet.

The band was a late addition to the lineup after scheduled band Throwdown Jones had to cancel its performance due to a band member’s medical situation.

A statement from the band said the band member is “doing great, and will be as good as new in no-time, but the recovery process takes a little time, and we want to be certain that we allow what’s necessary to ensure his complete recovery without any setbacks. We truly appreciate everyone’s understanding and discretion during this time, and apologize for any inconvenience and/or disappointment.”

The statement said the band appreciates all the community support over the years and promises to be back to performing in just a few weeks.

The concert will be held at the historic courthouse square at 7 p.m. with food and beverage vendors opening at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and come enjoy the final installment of this year’s TGIF concert series.