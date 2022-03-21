TGIF concerts to return for the first time since square renovations

Friday nights in downtown Morganton soon will be filled with the sounds of live music on the historic courthouse square.
TGIF Summer Concerts will return May 6, with the summer-long, free series kicking off with a performance by Earth to Mars, a Bruno Mars tribute band.
It will be the first concert on the newly renovated courthouse square, said Abby Nelson, Main Street manager for the city of Morganton, and it will follow an afternoon of celebrations on the square.
The square will be open for tours after a ribbon-cutting ceremony around noon, Nelson said. Beer, wine and food will open up on the square at 6 p.m., with the music set to start at 7 p.m.
“We are very excited,” said Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator with the city of Morganton. “We haven’t had anything like them before. We know there are a lot of Bruno Mars fans in Morganton, and we’ve gotten a lot of positive response about that so we’re tickled to welcome them.”
The next week, May 13, will see Tuatha Dea take on the square to kick off the 30th anniversary celebration of the “Last of the Mohicans.”
The rest of the summer will see the following lineup:
- May 20: Soul Watt, a premium cover band with songs like "Billie Jean," "Purple Rain" and "Interstate Love Song"
- May 27: Marcel Portilla Band, a Latin band playing Hispanic, salsa, merengue and Latin rock music
- June 3: Extraordinaires, playing the classics and rhythm and blues music
- June 10: Sweet Revenge, playing classic rock music
- June 17: The Legacy Motown Revue, paying tribute to the legendary icons of Motown
- June 24: Urban Soil, playing Americana, rock and soul music
- July 1: Ace Party Band, playing blues, country, hip-hop, pop, R&B and soul music
- July 15: Red Dirt Revelators, playing Americana music
- July 22: Tony Eltora, with music influenced by blues, rock and jazz
- July 29: Throwdown Jones, a rock-and-roll party band
This summer’s lineup will be full of firsts for the concert series, with the city bringing its first Latin band to the square when the Marcel Portilla Band.
Nelson said the city also is in the process of planning a once-monthly Sunday afternoon pop-up concert that would be more low-key for the months of the TGIF concerts.
“This is an opportunity just for folks to bring their picnic blankets and spread out on the lawn and enjoy the music,” Nelson said. “These will be more casual concerts where we won’t be running sound or lighting or anything like that.”
The three bands for those pop-up concerts will be announced closer to the performance dates, Nelson said.
“It’s really going to be a very inclusive and fun summer series,” Goodfellow said.
