TGIF concerts to return for the first time since square renovations

Friday nights in downtown Morganton soon will be filled with the sounds of live music on the historic courthouse square.

TGIF Summer Concerts will return May 6, with the summer-long, free series kicking off with a performance by Earth to Mars, a Bruno Mars tribute band.

It will be the first concert on the newly renovated courthouse square, said Abby Nelson, Main Street manager for the city of Morganton, and it will follow an afternoon of celebrations on the square.

The square will be open for tours after a ribbon-cutting ceremony around noon, Nelson said. Beer, wine and food will open up on the square at 6 p.m., with the music set to start at 7 p.m.

“We are very excited,” said Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator with the city of Morganton. “We haven’t had anything like them before. We know there are a lot of Bruno Mars fans in Morganton, and we’ve gotten a lot of positive response about that so we’re tickled to welcome them.”

The next week, May 13, will see Tuatha Dea take on the square to kick off the 30th anniversary celebration of the “Last of the Mohicans.”

The rest of the summer will see the following lineup: