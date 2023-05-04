The 2023 TGIF music series will kick off Friday night at 7 p.m. on the historic courthouse square with music by The Dancing Fleas.

Dubbed a “Premier Ukulele Party Band,” The Dancing Fleas are a 10-piece combo band from Shelby that’s heavy on the ukes but light on the attitude, according to its website.

“Their uplifting originals and covers have been known to make even the most jaded hipsters smile unselfconsciously,” their website says. “The Fleas bring their high energy, big fun approach to a genre-bending set of tunes with styles ranging from classic country to sassy funky.”

Those in attendance can expect “dueling ukuleles, blistering pedal steel licks, and big harmonies from the band’s six vocalists.”

Food and drink vendors will be on-site and will open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information on The Dancing Fleas, visit their website at thedancingfleas.com.