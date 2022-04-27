TGIF kicks off season on May 6

After three years, TGIF Summer Concerts are back.

Morganton Main Street is inviting the public to come dance under the stars on the newly designed Courthouse Square during the inaugural season of performances on the new amphitheater stage.

The free concerts are held every Friday in May, June and July (except Friday, July 8) from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. each Friday.

In addition to live entertainment on the stage, during the first Friday concert of each month, join the Morganton Motor Club along South Sterling Street for Cruise Ins at the Square.

This year’s lineup is packed with variety and unique performances. Performances have everything from variety bands and celtic rock, to latin, fusion and rock and blues music. The full lineup for the summer is:

May

May 6 — Earth to Mars (Bruno Mars tribute band) and Morganton Motor Club Cruise-in

May 13 — Tuatha Dea (Celtic rock)

May 20 — SOULWATT (variety cover band)

May 27 — Marcel Portilla Band (Latin)

June

June 3 — Extraordinaires (classics, rhythm & blues) and Morganton Motor Club Cruise-in

June 10 — Sweet Revenge (classic rock)

June 17 — The Legacy Motown Revue (Motown tribute)

June 24 — Urban Soil (Americana)

July

July 1 — Ace Party Band (variety) and Morganton Motor Club Cruise-in

July 15 — Red Dirt Revelators (Americana)

July 22 — Tony Eltora (blues, rock and jazz)

July 29 — Throwdown Jones (rock ’n’ roll)

“We cannot wait for everyone to join us on the Courthouse Square and get together again for live music and fun for the first time in three years,” said Main Street Manager Abby Nelson. “This year’s performances are going to rock.”

HMF Inc., would like to thank all the sponsors for this TGIF season:

UNC Health Blue Ridge

Case Farms

Kicks 103.3

United Beverages

Morganton Eye & Surgery Centers

Morganton News-Herald

Morganton Downtown Development Association

CoMPAS X-Stream

City of Morganton Human Relations Commission

City of Morganton Electric Services Department

For more information, visit morgantonfest.org/tgif-concert-series.