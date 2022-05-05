TGIF returns Friday after 3-year hiatus

It’s the time that local music lovers have been waiting for as the TGIF Summer Concerts are back after three long years.

Come enjoy live music under the summer stars on the newly designed courthouse square for the free 2022 concerts, which will be held every Friday evening in May, June and July (except Friday, July 8) from 6-10 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. and music kicks off at 7 p.m.

The grand opening of the Historic Courthouse Square and Amphitheater will be held May 6 with a day of celebration including public tours identifying special features of the renovations that begin during the day.

In the evening, the very first band to hit the brand new amphitheater stage is Earth to Mars – Bruno Mars Tribute Band. This is the ultimate Bruno Mars cover band experience, applauded for delivering performances so well done that listeners can barely distinguish them from the Bruno Mars and The Hooligans.

The band is a group of six young professional musicians from Los Angeles, who deliver a show to captivate attendees with the funky sounds of Bruno Mars, who is well known for displaying a wide variety of musical genres and styles. Mars is known for his high energy and extensive range of musical styles, including pop, funk, reggae, disco, R&B and rock.

Bruno Mars is a high-energy talent that we can’t wait to see duplicated by Earth to Mars – Bruno Mars Tribute Band, according to a press release from the Main Street Morganton office, which is holding the concert series.