Thank you American GIs - Burke County Notebook

I had a friend, Mike, who had been stationed in Pearl Harbor as an Army engineer in 1941, and I visited him with my pastor when Mike’s wife was sick. There was a photo on the wall of his platoon. When I asked about it, he said the reason he was alive was because he was one of the many soldiers who were on their way to church that Sunday morning.
When we celebrate Memorial Day, we should not do so just because it is the unofficial introduction to summer, but to remember our fallen soldiers.
When Gen. John Logan, leader of a northern Civil War soldier’s organization, established Decoration Day on May 30, 1868, it was to honor both Confederate and Union soldiers’ graves at Arlington National Cemetery. With the arrival of World War I and later wars, the holiday included the fallen members of our military from those as well. In 1971, the last Monday in May was designated an official holiday to honor all that lost lives in service to our country and named Memorial Day. Many people wear a red poppy in remembrance on Memorial Day.
When we think of our American military losses in our world wars, it’s important to include our losses in every conflict in our salutes to the ones who gave everything. In World War I, there were more than 115,000 losses. In World War II, there were more than 290,000.
World War II had been going on for two years before the attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base drew the United States into it. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese aircraft sought to destroy the United States Pacific Fleet docked at Pearl Harbor. The two-hour early Sunday morning onslaught did not produce the results expected by the Japanese. Though 21 ships were damaged, only eight aircraft carriers were docked there, and four sank. Six of the battleships were repaired and went back into service.
Only the USS Arizona remains on the ocean floor to this day. Any survivors of the USS Arizona have the option to have their ashes interred by a diver placing them under the gun turrets of the ship on which they served. Forty four of the shipmates have chosen this option after their passing. The USS Arizona still leaks small amounts of oil today. These are called by tourists, “tears of the Arizona” or “black tears.”
Adm. Chester Nimitz was appointed by Franklin D. Roosevelt as commander of the Pacific Fleet after the bombing at Pearl Harbor, and Roosevelt declared war on Japan and entered into World War II. Roosevelt’s famous quote about the Dec. 7 attack, “A date which will live in infamy,” is remembered today.
When Nimitz toured the destruction of the Hawaiian islands by boat, he commented to a young helmsman, “The Japanese made three of the biggest mistakes an attack force could ever make, or God was taking care of America. Which do you think it was?”
He said the first mistake was that the attack was on a Sunday morning, when nine out of 10 sailors were on leave ashore, and many of them were in church. Had they been at sea and attacked, the death toll would have been 10 times worse.
The second mistake was that they did not destroy the dry docks, therefore the damaged ships could be prepared on the base and be ready for battle.
The third mistake was that they did not destroy their fuel supplies. All of the fuel in the United States Pacific Theater was stored five miles inland.
“God was taking care of America,” Nimitz said.
Today, there are 10 nuclear powered aircraft carriers called Nimitz class ships. When they were named after Fleet Adm. Chester W. Nimitz he was the last living fleet commander of the Pacific Fleet.
This December marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, a place with a beautiful name that has such a sad history.
When we think about the sacrifices of our military throughout all of our wars and conflicts, we should be grateful for them and proud that they are Americans with a will to protect.
