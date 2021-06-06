Thank you American GIs - Burke County Notebook

I had a friend, Mike, who had been stationed in Pearl Harbor as an Army engineer in 1941, and I visited him with my pastor when Mike’s wife was sick. There was a photo on the wall of his platoon. When I asked about it, he said the reason he was alive was because he was one of the many soldiers who were on their way to church that Sunday morning.

When we celebrate Memorial Day, we should not do so just because it is the unofficial introduction to summer, but to remember our fallen soldiers.

When Gen. John Logan, leader of a northern Civil War soldier’s organization, established Decoration Day on May 30, 1868, it was to honor both Confederate and Union soldiers’ graves at Arlington National Cemetery. With the arrival of World War I and later wars, the holiday included the fallen members of our military from those as well. In 1971, the last Monday in May was designated an official holiday to honor all that lost lives in service to our country and named Memorial Day. Many people wear a red poppy in remembrance on Memorial Day.

When we think of our American military losses in our world wars, it’s important to include our losses in every conflict in our salutes to the ones who gave everything. In World War I, there were more than 115,000 losses. In World War II, there were more than 290,000.