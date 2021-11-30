Thanksgiving impact on COVID-19 still not clear, state health official says

She said scientists will study over the next few weeks whether the Omicron variant is more contagious, if it makes people sicker and how it will affect immunity to COVID-19.

Cooper said, at this point, he doesn’t anticipate more restrictions to be handed down in response to the variant.

It also was announced Tuesday that Cohen would be stepping down as secretary of NCDHHS at the end of the year, with Kody Kinsley, who currently serves as chief deputy secretary of NCDHHS, stepping into the role. Kinsley will take over Jan. 1.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this state at such an important moment in history,” Cohen said in a press release. “I am grateful for Governor Cooper’s leadership, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished to improve the health and well-being of the state over the last five years. There is much work still to do, and I am so pleased the Governor selected Kody Kinsley to take the baton to run the next leg of this race.”

For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.

