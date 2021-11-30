Thanksgiving impact on COVID-19 still not clear, state health official says

With the holiday season here and a new variant of COVID-19 causing chatter, state health officials at a press conference Tuesday gave an update on the virus in North Carolina.
Over the last few weeks, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has seen new COVID-19 cases continue dipping down and leveling out.
But that picture likely is incomplete because coronavirus testing dropped last week, Cohen said, and it won’t be clear for a couple of weeks what impact Thanksgiving gatherings will have on the spread of the virus in the state.
Hospitalizations looked to have leveled out, she said, but the state’s positivity rate has seen a slight rise over the last few weeks.
According to the Burke County Health Department’s online COVID-19 dashboard, active cases of COVID-19 grew from 102 on Monday to 109 on Tuesday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic grew by 14, up to 16,531 cases.
Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for UNC Health Blue Ridge, said there were five COVID-19 patients in the hospital Tuesday and none of them were in the intensive care unit or on ventilators. She said two of the five patients were vaccinated.
There were another 27 patients seeking treatment through UNC Health Blue Ridge’s virtual hospital, Wilson said.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen encouraged all North Carolinians to get their vaccine, booster or at least talk to their medical provider about the vaccines.
“Unvaccinated North Carolinians are six times more likely to get COVID-19, and 25 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated North Carolinians,” Cohen said.
Vaccines are available for free at locations all across Burke County, with a couple of clinics scheduled throughout the month.
The Burke County Health Department will host a clinic today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be available at the clinic, but first, second, third and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines will be offered.
Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
Appointments for the clinic are preferred but not mandatory. They can be made by visiting unityphr.com/campaigns/starmed/vaccine.
On Dec. 11, UNC Health Blue Ridge and the county health department will team up to offer a drive-thru clinic for pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 9-11 a.m. Vaccines will be offered at Valdese Express Care at 730 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College, and the Burke County Health Department at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
Appointments for those clinics can be scheduled at burkecovaccineclinic.rsvpify.com.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
The health department also administers doses of the vaccine every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. First, second, third and booster doses all are available for Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or find more vaccine locations at myspot.nc.gov.
St. Charles Catholic Church of Morganton will continue to host a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18. Friday hours are 3-7 p.m., and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters will be available at the clinic.
Much to learn about Omicron
Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, is no cause for alarm at this point, Cohen said, but she said there’s still a lot to learn about it. While no cases of the variant have been detected in the United States, Cohen said many experts think it’s likely already here.
“All viruses change overtime and COVID-19 is no exception,” Cohen said. “The latest variant, Omicron, was recently designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, and we still have a lot to learn about Omicron.”
She said scientists will study over the next few weeks whether the Omicron variant is more contagious, if it makes people sicker and how it will affect immunity to COVID-19.
Cooper said, at this point, he doesn’t anticipate more restrictions to be handed down in response to the variant.
It also was announced Tuesday that Cohen would be stepping down as secretary of NCDHHS at the end of the year, with Kody Kinsley, who currently serves as chief deputy secretary of NCDHHS, stepping into the role. Kinsley will take over Jan. 1.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this state at such an important moment in history,” Cohen said in a press release. “I am grateful for Governor Cooper’s leadership, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished to improve the health and well-being of the state over the last five years. There is much work still to do, and I am so pleased the Governor selected Kody Kinsley to take the baton to run the next leg of this race.”
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
