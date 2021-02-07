That's for the birds - Burke County Notebook

Not long ago, someone asked if the population of birds around my house in winter is the same as in summer.

While thinking about the answer to that question, I could picture bluebirds, sparrows, finches, cardinals, blue jays, nuthatches, titmice, chickadees, robins, mourning doves, mockingbirds and an occasional Carolina wren. These birds stay here year-round, so who visits in winter? Dark-eyed juncos came to mind. They often appear just before a snow event, earning the name “snowbird.” They are here only in cold weather.

A few days ago, I was surprised to see a downy woodpecker at the feeder outside the kitchen window. I've seen red-headed woodpeckers and northern flickers, but have never seen a downy so close to the window before. The woodpeckers eat at the feeders in winter. I rarely see one in the summer.

When we attract birds to our backyards with bird feeders, we must remember they need available water, both summer and winter. At our home, we don't have a stream or natural water supply close around, so it's my duty to provide water if I attract the birds with food.