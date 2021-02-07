That's for the birds - Burke County Notebook

Not long ago, someone asked if the population of birds around my house in winter is the same as in summer.
While thinking about the answer to that question, I could picture bluebirds, sparrows, finches, cardinals, blue jays, nuthatches, titmice, chickadees, robins, mourning doves, mockingbirds and an occasional Carolina wren. These birds stay here year-round, so who visits in winter? Dark-eyed juncos came to mind. They often appear just before a snow event, earning the name “snowbird.” They are here only in cold weather.
A few days ago, I was surprised to see a downy woodpecker at the feeder outside the kitchen window. I've seen red-headed woodpeckers and northern flickers, but have never seen a downy so close to the window before. The woodpeckers eat at the feeders in winter. I rarely see one in the summer.
When we attract birds to our backyards with bird feeders, we must remember they need available water, both summer and winter. At our home, we don't have a stream or natural water supply close around, so it's my duty to provide water if I attract the birds with food.
I always check our three makeshift backyard birdbaths after a frosty night. If they have frozen over, I break the ice that has formed and refill them with lukewarm water. It really is funny to see bluebirds splashing in the water a few minutes later on a cold winter day. While checking the containers recently, I noticed a hole in the thick ice. An impatient woodpecker had decided to get his own water.
While flipping through the pages of one of my new bird magazines, “Birds and Blooms,” I discovered a recipe for suet. The ingredients included peanut butter, Crisco, quick oats, birdseed mix, yellow cornmeal and flour. It was time to whip up some suet.
We placed the food in a suet cage and attached it to a grapevine post a good distance away from the house, but not so far I couldn't identify the birds with my binoculars. The suet was very popular with the cardinals and bluebirds. Blue jays, redheaded woodpeckers and northern flickers also took turns eating it. The smaller birds hung around to snatch up small chunks that fell to the ground. The entire first batch I made lasted about three weeks. We put one block in at a time, which would be gone before the week was out. Then it was time to make more suet cakes.
While trying to think of ways to feed the birds who do not come to the feeder for seeds, I decided to tie small pine cones together and spread them with peanut butter and blueberries. The robins liked this treat.
Another question that comes to people's minds is, “How do the birds keep from freezing in winter?” They protect themselves by storing fat during the short winter days. They provide insulation against the long cold nights by fluffing their feathers to trap heat and slowing their metabolism to conserve energy. The oil that coats their feathers also provides waterproofing.
For extra warmth, bluebirds will often stay in the backyard birdhouses in the winter. I throw out the old nests in the fall and line the floor with fresh pine needles. They seem to like their clean digs.
A way we can help our year-round feathered residents and winter visitors is to make piles of brush along the perimeter of the yard to provide added protection for the birds on cold winter and snowy days. It's easy to collect these brush piles when pruning bushes and trees. Small tree limbs and twigs left behind after rain, ice or snow events can be added to the brush pile to give even more protection.
Taking care of our songbirds gives us incentive to get out into the fresh air on a cold winter's day. It's not only good for them, but also good for our physical health and mental well-being.
Delight Van Horn is a member of Morganton Writers Group.