The Autumn Players to present 'Harvey'

"Harvey," the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy by Mary Chase, is scheduled for three Readers Theatre Showcase performances by The Autumn Players of Asheville Community Theatre.

The performances will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12 at 2:30 p.m. on the Mainstage at ACT and Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m. at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center. All tickets are $8 and are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, by phone at 828-254-1320 or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre box office through Friday, Feb. 11. Any remaining tickets will be sold by cash only at the door beginning at 2 p.m. prior to each performance.

"Harvey" is the third production in the 2021-22 season of The Autumn Players’ Readers Theatre Showcase Series and will be performed as a concert-style reading.

Genial, mild mannered Elwood P. Dowd has a special friend in Harvey, a large and gentle rabbit whom only he can see and hear. Utterly mortified, his social climbing sister tries to have him committed to a mental institution, but her plans go hilariously awry in this beloved American classic.