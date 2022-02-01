The Autumn Players to present 'Harvey'

"Harvey," the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy by Mary Chase, is scheduled for three Readers Theatre Showcase performances by The Autumn Players of Asheville Community Theatre.
The performances will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12 at 2:30 p.m. on the Mainstage at ACT and Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m. at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center. All tickets are $8 and are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, by phone at 828-254-1320 or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre box office through Friday, Feb. 11. Any remaining tickets will be sold by cash only at the door beginning at 2 p.m. prior to each performance.
"Harvey" is the third production in the 2021-22 season of The Autumn Players’ Readers Theatre Showcase Series and will be performed as a concert-style reading.
Genial, mild mannered Elwood P. Dowd has a special friend in Harvey, a large and gentle rabbit whom only he can see and hear. Utterly mortified, his social climbing sister tries to have him committed to a mental institution, but her plans go hilariously awry in this beloved American classic.
Director Marianne Lyon acted in and directed numerous full-stage productions in her previous theatre life in Houston, Texas. She also served on the Board of Directors and as dramaturg for The Company OnStage. She is a past chairman of The Autumn Players. For The Autumn Players, Marianne has directed Outlander, The Hollow and The Dresser and most recently played Boo in Alfred Uhry’s Last Night of Ballyhoo.
The cast for "Harvey" includes Mike Vaniman, LuAnn Bolnick, Barbara Blomberg, Kermit Brown, Margaret Crowell, Terry Darakjy, Charlie St. Clair, Jerre Bolnick, Walter Goodrich, Margaret Crowell, and Earl Leininger.
For performances at Asheville Community Theatre, audiences will be required to wear masks at all times while in the building. Any audience member(s) not willing to wear a mask will be asked to leave and their ticket(s) will be refunded. Reuter Center at UNCA has different COVID policies than ACT, including that audience members must attest to being vaccinated in addition to wearing a mask. Links to COVID policies for both ACT and OLLI Asheville can be found here: https://ashevilletheatre.org/mc_event/rts-harvey/
The Autumn Players is ACT's volunteer outreach group consisting of more 100 seasoned actors writers and educators dedicated to taking theatre into the community. Since 1992 the company has provided entertainment, enrichment and instruction for thousands of students, seniors, and in-betweens at venues within an hour or more from Asheville.
ACT is located at 35 E. Walnut St. in downtown Asheville.
For more information or for a full schedule of the 2021-22 Readers Theatre Showcase series, visit www.ashevilletheatre.org.