The Autumn Players to present 'The Heiress'

"The Heiress," a provocative period drama by Ruth and Augustus Goetz, is scheduled for three matinee performances by The Autumn Players of Asheville Community Theatre: Thursday and Friday, May 19-20 on the Mainstage at ACT at 1 p.m.; Sunday, May 22, in the Mannheimer Room at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center at 2:30 p.m.

"The Heiress" is directed by Anita Chapman, and is presented in partnership with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNC Asheville. All tickets are $8 and are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, by phone at 828-254-1320 or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre box office through Friday, May 20. Any remaining tickets will be sold by cash only at the door beginning 30 minutes prior to each performance.

"The Heiress" is the last of five productions in the 2021-22 season of The Autumn Players’ Readers Theatre Showcase Series and will be performed as a concert-style reading.

"The Heiress" concerns a plain, painfully shy and socially inept young woman, who falls in love with a handsome, charming, worldly young man. Her unloving father suspects him of being a mercenary schemer and tries to prevent the wedding.

Anita Chapman has directed a variety of concert-style readings for The Autumn Players Readers Theatre Showcase program: "The Trip to Bountiful," "The Little Foxes," "A Delicate Balance," "Uncle Vanya," "Ghosts," "Other Desert Cities," "The Winslow Boy," "All Over," "Broken Glass," and "The Constant Wife." For the WNC Historical Association and for OLLI, she directed readings of "Beneath Shelton Laurel," and for the Asheville History Center "The Raindrop Waltz." She appeared in TAP’s RTSC productions of "A Man for All Seasons," "The Heiress," "Shadow Box," "The Wisdom of Eve," and "Chagall and Mrs. Belmont." A former chair, Chapman is a member of TAP’s steering committee. She was trained as a Dramaturg at the University of Amsterdam.

"The Heiress" stars LuAnn Bolnick, Brent Schlueter, Alexandra McPherson, Mary Ann Heinen, Deborah Lonon, Jerre Bolnick, Marcela Schlueter, Jim Beaudin and Terry Darakjy.

For performances at Asheville Community Theatre, audiences will be required to wear masks while in the Mainstage auditorium. Any audience member(s) not willing to wear a mask will be asked to leave and their ticket(s) will be refunded. Reuter Center at UNCA has different COVID policies than ACT. Links to COVID policies for both ACT and OLLI Asheville can be found at https://ashevilletheatre.org/mc_event/rts-the-heiress/

The Autumn Players is ACT's volunteer outreach group consisting of more than 100 seasoned actors writers and educators dedicated to taking theater into the community. Since 1992 the company has provided entertainment, enrichment and instruction for thousands of students, seniors, and in-betweens at venues within an hour or more from Asheville.

For more information or for a full schedule of the 2021-22 Readers Theatre Showcase series, visit www.ashevilletheatre.org.