The best ‘Dear Santa’ letters

With Christmas right around the corner, I thought I would share a little humor by collecting letters from children who wrote unique letters to Santa Claus. My main source was from www.littlethings.com and www.bestlifeonline.com, but I did correct some of the punctuation as best as I could so everyone could figure out what the author was trying to say.
Hope you enjoy them!
For the future banker or loan shark: “Dear Santa, I like you. Do you like me? I would like a DS Mario please. Next year, I will give you money. How does that sound? Pretty cool. It does to me. That’s the deal.”
Not sure of the relationship between dragons and Valentine’s Day, but here’s one letter that married the two: “Dear Santa, I wanted you to know I'm fine. I don't know how, but could you possibly make it so I could turn into a dragon PLEASE? Happy Valentine’s Day.”
From the child who knows all about gift cards: “Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a $100 or two $50 gift cards to somewhere I like, on a note signed by my parents saying that I am allowed to paint my nails. P.S. The gift card can’t be to any food place and has to already have money on it.”
From the future police officer who also is very practical: “Dear Santa, for Christmas I want walkie-talkies. I would also like a police car, tickets, guns and the stuff police officers have. I also want socks and underwear.”
From the child who took Dad’s story too seriously: “Dear Santa, my dad told me about Krampus. If you are naughty, you sigh and then you say Krampus and he puts the naughty kids in his bag and takes them away. So, Santa, is Krampus real?”
From the plan ahead child: “Dear Santa, if you are bringing presents, bring the batteries. Dad says batteries are expensive.”
From the child who believes in miracles and Rapunzel: “Dear Santa, I would love 5-feet of long hair and a real elf.”
From the contrite child who still plans ahead: “Dear Santa Claus, I am so sorry of what I did in the past and thank you for the Christmas letter. I love it. But what I want for Christmas this year is $5.3 billion. Please write another letter this year. I love you.”
“Dear Santa, please text my dad. He has my whole list. I love you and I’m in Tennessee.”
From the child who earns an allowance the hard way: “Dear Santa, we left you some cookies and milk on the coffee table. I hope you enjoy them. I want a Broncos football, helmet, an iPad, Legos and electric scooter. I have been very good and picked up 12 piles of dog poop and made $6. I hope next year I can be better.”
“Dear Santa, my mom is on a diet, so we don't have cookies anymore. We do have Cheez-Its. They are good too. Don’t forget about Molly. She has been a very good kitten. Our puppy Lil Bit, too.”
“Dear Santa, Hi - it’s Sophie. If you know where my black leggings are, please write back and tell me. I love you.”
“Dear Santa, I’m a good boy because I help my grandma. I’m a bad boy because I’m lazy and I don’t want to walk my dog.”
“Dear Santa, You better bring my pony this year. Or there will be consequences.” The author of this letter drew a pony on the envelope to help Santa out.
From the child that already knows where designer clothes are sold and one who is planning ahead: “Dear Santa, I would like some Taylor Swift tickets. I would also like clothes from Nordstrom and a boyfriend!”
“Dear Santa, how are your reindeer? If you cannot buy what I want, take it easy on yourself and just give me tens and ones of money.”
“Dear Santa, me and my little brother have been trying our best to be good. But first things first. I would like to be an elf on the shelf. I can sit on a shelf for like a half an hour so far. My brother would like to be a reindeer and he’s been practicing! He can fly two inches.”
"Dear Santa if you want to grab a beer, feel free to get the lot or just one. P.S. - the fridge is near the door.”
"Dear Santa, I'm not leaving you any cookies because Mrs. Claus said you are on a diet. You need to stay away from junk food and don't eat too much on your trip around the world. That's why I'm leaving you vegetables this year with skim milk. I hope you lose weight because with all those toys and you, I feel sorry for the reindeer.”
"Dear Santa, please find my lizard. I miss him so much and I only had him for one day. That's all I want for Christmas. P.S. - if you find him can you give him to me? I will put something over his bucket so he can't get out and I'll clean out his bowl every time it gets dirty, and I won't put him in with the cray fish.”
From the child who knows Santa doesn’t like to be seen when leaving gifts: "Dear Santa, please leave before 6 a.m. My alarm goes off at 6. P.S. - my stocking is on the left."
“Dear Santa, I have a question to ask you. What happens if you get sick on Christmas Eve? Would you have a backup Santa if that happened?”
Thankfully, Santa always has a backup.
