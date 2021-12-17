The best ‘Dear Santa’ letters

“Dear Santa, Hi - it’s Sophie. If you know where my black leggings are, please write back and tell me. I love you.”

“Dear Santa, I’m a good boy because I help my grandma. I’m a bad boy because I’m lazy and I don’t want to walk my dog.”

“Dear Santa, You better bring my pony this year. Or there will be consequences.” The author of this letter drew a pony on the envelope to help Santa out.

From the child that already knows where designer clothes are sold and one who is planning ahead: “Dear Santa, I would like some Taylor Swift tickets. I would also like clothes from Nordstrom and a boyfriend!”

“Dear Santa, how are your reindeer? If you cannot buy what I want, take it easy on yourself and just give me tens and ones of money.”

“Dear Santa, me and my little brother have been trying our best to be good. But first things first. I would like to be an elf on the shelf. I can sit on a shelf for like a half an hour so far. My brother would like to be a reindeer and he’s been practicing! He can fly two inches.”

"Dear Santa if you want to grab a beer, feel free to get the lot or just one. P.S. - the fridge is near the door.”