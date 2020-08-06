The case of the missing pineapple cookie recipe - Burke County Notebook

A search for a favorite treat led me to a woman with an inspiring legacy.
Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room of the Burke County Public Library, was contacted in June by former Morganton resident Nancy Mazza, who was tracking down a recipe for pineapple cookies made by the late Addie Mae Ervin, longtime hostess and cook for First United Methodist Church of Morganton and the Morganton Community House. Apparently, Ervin’s pineapple cookies were a big hit at the weddings she catered.
“That was the only thing Nancy requested specifically for her wedding reception 50 years ago,” Johnston posted on her personal Facebook page, requesting information about the recipe.
Mazza graduated from Morganton High School in 1967, according to her wedding announcement that Johnston sent to me. After college, she worked as a special education teacher at Western Carolina Center (now the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center). She was married June 6, 1970, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Morganton. She was looking for the recipe so she could make the cookies to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary.
I called Mazza later and found out she got to know Ervin while working on serving teams for dinners at the Community House during her teenage years.
“She was the sweetest – soft-spoken and always smiling,” she said. “I was in her kitchen many times to pick up dishes. She was mightily respected by everybody in Morganton. She was really kind and special. She certainly made an impression on me, and is probably part of the reason I love to cook.”
Mazza contacted Kay Deal, our receptionist at The News Herald, to see if the newspaper had any information on Ervin. Deal advised her to check with Johnston, who looked through some old FUMC cookbooks for the recipe. Having no luck, Johnston put the word out on Facebook.
Meanwhile, Deal asked people who might have known Ervin if they could help. Jackie Kanipe grew up next door to Ervin and had a cookbook with the recipe in it, “More Than Manna,” sponsored by the Susanna Wesley Circle at FUMC.
“I have known Mrs. Addie Mae Ervin from the time I was born until she passed away,” Kanipe said. “Those of us who grew up on Claywell Street, now Tucker Lane, enjoyed visiting and tasting the foods from Mrs. Ervin’s kitchen. She was and continues to be known for the chicken pie that she made.”
Kanipe brought the pineapple cookie recipe to Kay, which Deal scanned and sent to Mazza the day before her anniversary.
Johnston found Ervin’s obituary and a copy of a feature story about her published in The News Herald on Feb. 27, 1976, with a photo of her frosting a cake. She forwarded the information to me, because she recognized a good story.
Ervin was born in Morganton in 1913 and lived here her entire life. The article describes her as “one of Morganton’s most popular and active hostesses.” She said “she learned to cook on her own when she was young.”
“I just started off doing for my friends, and so it wound up that people call on me all the time,” Ervin said in the article.
She recalled her biggest catering job, an affair celebrating the opening of the North Carolina National Bank in Morganton that drew about 500 people. She also prepared the food for her own 25th wedding anniversary party, attended by almost 200 people.
Kanipe recalled some of Ervin’s most popular dishes.
“Cheese straws, chicken salad, cake, pies, mints, pineapple cookies, Russian tea, rolls, sausage balls, various casseroles - you name it, it is possible that she made (it),” Kanipe said. “The first time I had cheese straws, they were made by Ms. Addie Mae. She baked and decorated wedding cakes, sheet cakes. She was blessed to have her husband, James ‘Pick’ Ervin, right by her side to keep the pots, pans, utensils, bowls, etc. washed and put away. Whatever he could do to help his wife, he was there to do it.”
Ervin was active outside the kitchen, serving in her church, Gaston Chapel AME, as a class leader, choir member and president of the Missionary Society and the Rainbow Club, a service group within the church. She also was a member of the Berry-Chambers-Wright American Legion Auxiliary and the Bethune Women’s Civic Club. She was a talented ceramic artist and seamstress who made clothes for her family.
“I’m going to try to keep doing as long as my health will let me,” Ervin said.
She delighted people with her tasty dishes for many more years. She died May 11, 1999, at age 86. The Ervins had a daughter, Susan Hendrix, who died a few years ago, according to Kanipe. Addie Mae is survived by two grandsons, James Hendrix of Lenoir and Wesley Hendrix of Greensboro.
“Both of these young men can cook,” Kanipe said.
One comment in the article about Addie Mae stayed with me long afterward.
“I tell you, I’ve been so happy, I think I could just go right on with the same thing again if I had to do it over,” she said.
My hope for everyone is that, even during trying times like this, we make a commitment to live our lives so that we all get to say that someday.
Tammie Gercken is a staff writer for The News Herald and a member of the Morganton Writers' Group.
