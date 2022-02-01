'The Color Purple' set for final weekend of shows in Hickory

HICKORY — This weekend marks the final curtain for the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of "The Color Purple: The Musical." Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

With a score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, "The Color Purple" is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love and a celebration of life.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

Due to the rising rate of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, the theater requires that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

Hickory Community Theatre’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. "The Color Purple" is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources with funding from the state of North Carolina and the National Endowment for the Arts. Shurtape Technologies LLC is associate producer.

Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.