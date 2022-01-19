'The Color Purple, the Musical' kicks off Friday

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre’s production of "The Color Purple, the Musical" begins its 10-performance run this weekend.

The musical is by Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Williss and Stephen Bray.

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, "The Color Purple, the Musical" is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life.

Performances of "The Color Purple, the Musical" will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 21 through Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Opening night, features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth & students. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.