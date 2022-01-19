'The Color Purple, the Musical' kicks off Friday

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre’s production of "The Color Purple, the Musical" begins its 10-performance run this weekend.
The musical is by Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Williss and Stephen Bray.
This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, "The Color Purple, the Musical" is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life.
Performances of "The Color Purple, the Musical" will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 21 through Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Opening night, features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth & students. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.
Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5, Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance.
Due to the rising rate of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County HCT is now requiring that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.
Special Weather Statement for the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22: as of Jan. 18 there is a second winter storm forecast to impact this area on Friday, with snowfall possibly continuing through Saturday. Hickory Community Theatre staff are monitoring the forecast closely. In the event that cancellation of Friday’s or Saturday’s performances are required, the announcement will be made by Friday afternoon at hickorytheatre.org and through the HCT Facebook page.
The HCT’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. "The Color Purple, the Musical" is produced by the United Arts Council of Catawba County, in association with Shurtape Technologies LLC. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.