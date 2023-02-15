ASHEVILLE — Get ready to laugh when The Comedy Zone returns to Asheville. For four more evenings this season, the Tina McGuire Theatre at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts transforms into downtown’s very own comedy club, bringing new and ingenious comics to the stage for unprecedented back-to-back laughter fest. The next Comedy Club weekend is Feb. 24-25 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each evening, and features headliner Aaron Weber.

As the nation’s largest comedy club network, The Comedy Zone rounds up top-notch comedians to perform night after night in an all-new, multi-event series at the Wortham Center. Upon entering The Comedy Zone, be prepared to laugh so hard you cry, as some of the hottest stand-up comedians working today — seen in specials on Comedy Central, HBO Comedy, Netflix, Hulu and more — deliver witty one-liners, preposterous punchlines and hysterical hijinks that you’ll never forget. Each wild and untamed evening features hilarious comedians — an opening act and a headliner — with an emcee to tie the event together.

February headliner — Aaron Weber: Aaron Weber is a standup comedian based in Nashville, Tenn., and is a regular performer at the world famous Grand Ole Opry. He made his debut in 2019 at the age of 28, making him the youngest standup comedian ever to step into the Opry circle. Later that year, he made his television debut on the Opry’s Circle Network, hosting two episodes of Stand Up Nashville. You can catch Aaron on The Nateland Podcast with Nate Bargatze, Dusty Slay and Brian Bates, on which the four Nashville-based comedians tackle important world issues like animals, calendars and Rhode Island. Weber headlines comedy clubs across the country, and has been named a New Face 2021 at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

Since 1986, The Comedy Zone has brought side-splitting laughter to communities all over the world — and now with a network of more than 3,000 comedians, 60 dedicated venues and its own worldwide touring production, it’s sure to bring in a lineup that’ll have you laughing, night after night. As the most trusted brand in comedy, this collective only books the best names in the game, with a diverse selection of comics, many of whom have been featured on The Tonight Show, The Late Show, Last Comic Standing and Saturday Night Live, among others, as well as in sitcoms and feature films. No matter the lineup, laughs are guaranteed. Contains adult content.

May Performances, May 5-6 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.: The nation’s largest comedy club network, The Comedy Zone collective brings top-notch comedians to the stage for unrivaled hilarity. The May installment features headliner Reno Collier. Contains adult content. Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts’ Tina McGuire Theatre. Tickets: $28. Box office: 828-257-4530 or worthamarts.org.

The Comedy Zone performances on Feb. 24-25 are made possible by performance sponsors John and Marsha Ellis, Richard & Francee Healy, Nancy Houha, in Memory of Joel S. Berkowitz, Henry LaBrun, Ronna & Rob Resnick, Carol & Michael Rosenblum, and Dianne & David Worley; and by corporate sponsor Hatchworks Coworking; with additional support from media sponsors 103.3 Asheville FM, iHeartMedia, and The Laurel of Asheville magazine.

To obtain more information about upcoming performances at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts or to purchase tickets for The Comedy Zone presenting Aaron Weber on Feb. 24-25 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (Tickets: $28), call the Wortham Center Box Office at 828-257-4530 or visit worthamarts.org.