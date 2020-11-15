The dust settles on the 2020 election - Generations

The 2020 contentious presidential election is finally over, and we can all breathe a sigh of relief and refocus ourselves and our leaders on the enormous problems we face as a nation: rising COVID-19 cases and untimely deaths of our family and friends, an economy hampered by the virus with millions of people out of work, and others facing danger as they go into work every day to protect those that need medical help, racism that chips away on our country’s integrity, and climate change that is no doubt responsible for the environmental madness that has become increasingly apparent, keeping a world on edge as we endure earthquakes, global warming, raging fires and hurricanes that have zeroed in around the Gulf, striking weary worn Louisiana first and then traveling sideways and up to let us know that no one is immune from sudden disaster.
Before we roll up our sleeves and dig in, I wanted to make two comments about the election and try as best as I can to keep them non-political, because I do respect everyone’s freedom to vote for and choose the candidate that best fits their needs and ideals.
First, I must admit I had doubts that I would live long enough to see a woman call the White House her home. Aug. 26, 2020 was the 100th anniversary of when the federal government certified states’ ratification of the 19th amendment pertaining to voting rights for all. Although the word “woman” isn’t specifically mentioned, the federal amendment mandates “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”
We all know the suffrage movement was a long and tedious process, so the most surprising fact I learned in doing research for this column was that prior to the amendment, there were nearly as many anti-suffrage groups throughout the country as there were pro-suffrage groups. Many women opposed suffrage for fear it would lead to detrimental social changes and cause a loss of status and privileges for their sex. One anti-suffrage group issued a pamphlet listing “Ten Reasons Why the Great Majority of Women Do Not Want the Ballot” that included:
“Because in political activities there is constant strife, turmoil, contention and bitterness, producing conditions from which every normal woman naturally shrinks.”
Yes, women actually put this moronic piece out forgetting perhaps that women have been dealing with constant strife, turmoil, contention and bitterness in many parts of their lives since birth and have succeeded in overcoming these and other obstacles with a simple thing called “courage.”
And, yes, it’s been a very long and tedious suffrage journey fought by our ancestors to get us to this point, so it makes it so much sweeter that on the 100th birthday when women were granted the right to vote, one will actually be standing on the same podium as the president.
Gloria Steinem is no doubt celebrating the victory for women (catch the movie “The Glorias” with Julianne Moore for a wonderful historical flick) along with those pioneers who’ve passed on, including Bella Abzug, who served in the House of Representatives and whose campaign slogan was, "This woman's place is in the House — the House of Representatives." With Bella has got to be Betty Friedan, whose 1963 book “The Feminine Mystique” is often credited with sparking the second wave of American feminism in the 20th century, and Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman elected to Congress, who served an amazing seven terms in New York. Although these great ladies are no longer with us, except for Gloria, they will always remain in our history books as fighters, winners, and part of the reason why women are where they are today.
The other election topic I wanted to touch on is how proud I am that the youth of our nation voted like no other in our history. All too often, myself included, we tend to erroneously believe that “youth is wasted on the young,” and we don’t give them credit for believing in something and following through on their beliefs. Not so with this last election.
According to the website https://tischcollege.tufts.edu, young people turned out in large numbers across the country and exercised their right to vote, many for the first time, peaceful, standing in long lines, in all types of weather, wearing masks and exuberant once they collected their “I Voted” sticker.
The impact of young voters on the election had been clear for weeks. Tufts’ data revealed that more than 10 million youth cast early and absentee ballots. Young voters turned out at a higher rate than in recent elections, suggesting that, based on votes counted as of midday Nov. 7, an estimated 49-52% of young people participated in the election—and when all votes are counted (using this method and data available at this point) Tufts projects that youth voter turnout may be as high as 53-56%, higher than ithen youth voter turnout in 2016.
The article went on to say that while young voters overall were vital to Joe Biden’s electoral victory, young people of color played an especially critical role. While white youth voted for Biden by a slim margin (51% to 45%), youth of color gave him overwhelming support, ranging from 73% among Latino youth to 87% among Black youth. In key states: 90% of Black youth supported Biden in Georgia, 85% of young voters of color backed Biden in Pennsylvania (33 points higher than white youth), and 77% of young voters of color in Michigan (19 points higher than white youth).
In fact, in states like Georgia and Arizona, Black and Latino youth may have single-handedly made Biden competitive.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.