The dust settles on the 2020 election - Generations

We all know the suffrage movement was a long and tedious process, so the most surprising fact I learned in doing research for this column was that prior to the amendment, there were nearly as many anti-suffrage groups throughout the country as there were pro-suffrage groups. Many women opposed suffrage for fear it would lead to detrimental social changes and cause a loss of status and privileges for their sex. One anti-suffrage group issued a pamphlet listing “Ten Reasons Why the Great Majority of Women Do Not Want the Ballot” that included:

“Because in political activities there is constant strife, turmoil, contention and bitterness, producing conditions from which every normal woman naturally shrinks.”

Yes, women actually put this moronic piece out forgetting perhaps that women have been dealing with constant strife, turmoil, contention and bitterness in many parts of their lives since birth and have succeeded in overcoming these and other obstacles with a simple thing called “courage.”

And, yes, it’s been a very long and tedious suffrage journey fought by our ancestors to get us to this point, so it makes it so much sweeter that on the 100th birthday when women were granted the right to vote, one will actually be standing on the same podium as the president.