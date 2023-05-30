Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Participants in The Enola Group’s Signature Day Program celebrated a new accomplishment on Thursday, May 24.

At 10 a.m., the group hung its new glass mosaic created by group members with the assistance of local glass artist Dan Hoyle. The finished project displays the Enola Group’s logo and now hangs next to its front door on East Union Street in Morganton.

The Signature Day Program is open to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, offering opportunities for learning, creative expression and career readiness training. Nancy Wood, community engagement director for The Enola Group, said the work on the project took place during April and May.

“We worked with Dan to make it as safe as possible,” Wood said. “We all designed the template together and then Dan has cut the glass and smoothed out the edges.”

“Dan has created a mosaic for us and has broken it down so our participants can put the mosaic together,” said Mandy Olivieri, director of the Signature Day Program.

On Thursday, April 13, Hoyle brought the pieces to the program center and worked with participants as they assembled it. One by one, group members took turns gluing and placing each piece until the mosaic was assembled.

When the mosaic was finally complete, local woodworker Pat Holden built a shadowbox for it and then helped the group install it at the center last week.

Eloise Magill, a program participant, said it was especially meaningful to her that everyone in the program worked on the project together.

“I loved doing this,” she said. “It’s awesome because it gets us out there and shows that people with special needs can do anything if they put their minds to it.”

Hoyle agreed, saying his goal was to make it so that everyone at the center had a hand in creating the piece.

“Everyone, I hope all the clients and the staff will have a part in gluing it together,” he said. “It’s a collaborative effort, it’ll be fun for them to come by and know that they put piece number six in or something like that.”

Wood said the project was funded by a North Carolina Arts Council Grass Roots Art Grant, distributed through the Burke Arts Council. She said while this new opportunity is exciting for the Signature Day Program participants, it is far from the only experience they have had with the arts.

From paints and pottery to graphic arts, fabrics, ceramics and music, program participants are well versed in many different forms of expression. Program participants are also members of a professional art cooperative and sell their work at West Union Art Studios in Morganton.

“We give our participants, our members, the chance to sell their work,” Olivieri said. “They are able to display it over at West Union Art Studio so they can create an income for themselves … they’re in museums — the museum in Hickory and a couple of our artists have a big online presence.”

Group members also had some of their work on display at Morganton City Hall during April and May. While many of the clients are experienced artists, this project was the first opportunity most have had to work with glass. Wood hopes it is the first of many projects the group and Hoyle will work on together.

“Hopefully with this, it might build a new partnership with Dan and maybe he can do additional work with our program,” she said. “He seems really excited about this collaboration that’s been made because of this.”

For more information about The Enola Group and the Signature Adult Day Program, call 828-604-4906 or visit www.enolagroup.org.