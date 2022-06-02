 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Extraordinaires to take the stage for TGIF concert

extraordinaires.jpg

The Extraordinaires will perform this week as part of the city's TGIF concert series. 

 Submitted, city of Morganton

Morganton's TGIF concert series will continue this week with a performance by The Extraordinaires.

Formed in the spring of 2003 from a group of guys who love the classics/R&B, The Extraordinaires have put together a unique blend of music that is sure to get people out of their seats and on the dance floor.

From the powerful kickin' horns to the smooth lead vocals, The Extraordinaires have a "Pure Live" sound like no other that will keep you coming back. Based out of the Hickory/Charlotte area, they've played from Oklahoma to Washington to Florida and all points in between. Whether it's private parties, festivals or corporate events, they are pure entertainers who will keep the dance floor full.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday on the old courthouse square in downtown Morganton. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. 

