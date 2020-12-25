The gift of God walking alongside us

When my older daughter was in kindergarten, she would always ask her friends in the school cafeteria to pray with her before they ate lunch. I imagine the reactions were varied; some kids were probably excited to join her, while others probably wondered what she was even doing.

On one particular day, one of the boys in her class loudly announced that he didn’t believe in God. Growing up in a pastor’s home in the buckle of the Bible Belt, this was probably the first time she had ever encountered this. It must have been a shock for her, one of those “I-didn’t-even-know-that-was-even-a-thing” moments. Later that evening, as we sat in her room before bedtime, she told me the story.

“What did you do about it?” I asked.

“At first, I was going to tell the teacher,” she replied. “But then I thought, 'Maybe it would be better if I just prayed for him instead.'”

I smiled.

“I think that was a good idea,” I told her.