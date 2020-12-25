The gift of God walking alongside us

When my older daughter was in kindergarten, she would always ask her friends in the school cafeteria to pray with her before they ate lunch. I imagine the reactions were varied; some kids were probably excited to join her, while others probably wondered what she was even doing.
On one particular day, one of the boys in her class loudly announced that he didn’t believe in God. Growing up in a pastor’s home in the buckle of the Bible Belt, this was probably the first time she had ever encountered this. It must have been a shock for her, one of those “I-didn’t-even-know-that-was-even-a-thing” moments. Later that evening, as we sat in her room before bedtime, she told me the story.
“What did you do about it?” I asked.
“At first, I was going to tell the teacher,” she replied. “But then I thought, 'Maybe it would be better if I just prayed for him instead.'”
I smiled.
“I think that was a good idea,” I told her.
For better or worse, one of my guiding philosophies as a parent has been to let my children experience as much as they can handle and try to walk through it with them rather than trying to shelter them from everything I disapprove of. Before they were born, my wife and I made the intentional decision to opt for public school. They were going to be exposed to things one way or another, we reasoned, better for it to happen while we had the opportunity to help guide them through.
Over the years, we’ve had plenty of opportunities to put this plan into action. My younger daughter has always been the type to question everything. Why doesn’t the Bible say anything about God creating dinosaurs? Why are there so many different religions in the world? How do we know that the biblical writers were telling the truth about Jesus? Isn’t it unfair for God to send people to hell? These are just a few of the questions we worked through together in her elementary school years.
Recently, in our world of virtual education, I’ve set aside one afternoon a week with my daughters for what we call a field trip. On these field trips, we’ve volunteered at The Outreach Center, visited the apple orchard, gone antiquing and eaten takeout in the park, to name a few. They’re in eighth and ninth grades now, so sometimes we get into some pretty hard-hitting discussions. We’ve talked about everything from Black Lives Matter to rape culture to if we can really call God good when there is so much evil in the world. Other times, we just roll down the windows, turn Spotify all the way up and drive around, singing Disney songs at the top of our lungs.
Honestly, I’d be lying if I knew how this is all going to turn out. But I genuinely believe that, regardless of the path my children end up taking, the best thing I can do for them is to walk it with them.
As another Christmas season reminds us, this also is the way Jesus approaches all of us.
“For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses,” the author of the Book of Hebrews writes. “But one who in every respect has been tempted as we are.”
Jesus didn’t have to do it this way. He could have just sat back on his throne, shouted his commands down from the sky, and watched us flounder. Instead, he chose to come down from heaven. He entered into our world and spent 30-some-odd years teaching us, laying out his vision for humanity and demonstrating what God’s character looks like in everyday life.
In that time, Jesus experienced every pain, uncertainty and temptation we experience. He got sick. He wondered where his next meal was going to come from. He experienced heartache and happiness. There were times that his face flushed hot with anger, moments his feet floated above the ground in ecstasy, and long, cold nights his shoulders drooped heavy with disappointment. There is no element of the human experience Jesus was unfamiliar with.
This is the message of Christmas. God is not far off. God is not a cold, stale concept, but a living, breathing person. At Christmas, we meet a God who enters into our world and walks alongside us. At Christmas, we meet a God who is not surprised by our weaknesses or caught off guard by our disappointments. Instead, God reaches down, inhabits our weakness and shows us what it truly looks like to be fully human.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.