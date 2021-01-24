The hard work of happiness - Burke County Notebook

A few years ago, as I prepared to retire from Western Piedmont Community College, I was honored to deliver the commencement address to the 2018 graduating class. My 20-minute talk, titled “Be Happy,” consisted of reflections and recommendations and presented a few “hacks” to help maintain peace of mind. Fast-forward to 2020 with COVID-19, racial unrest, political upheaval, and climate shift. After what was a fundamentally exhausting year, I decided to take a fresh look at my recommendations to see how they bear up in 2021.

Whenever we approach a new year, a new decade or a new century, we generally identify the calendar shift with positive change and better circumstances. Jan. 1 is seen as the magic reset button that gives us a “do-over,” but personal and social resets aren’t automatic like calendar changes. Surely the future will show us that 2021 brought some good things to pass, but as we live through the year one day at a time, it becomes ever more apparent that for most of us, happiness takes work. These days, virtually everyone is talking about what can make us happier.