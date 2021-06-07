The Historic Morganton Festival makes its return

“The reason why we split it up into three weekends was because back in the early spring, we were putting a plan together,” Nelson said. “We were still under COVID regulations and mass gathering restrictions, and we wanted to plan an event that could happen that day. We wanted to be able to make sure that we provided a safe event, especially now that we are coming out of COVID and out of these regulations, we wanted to air on the side of caution.

“So we significantly decreased the footprint of the festival, so it’s on the courthouse square, as well as on East Union and East Meeting Street. We have combined elements of the TGIF summer concert series and the Historic Morganton Festival to create three unique weekends late summer, early fall.”

Each weekend will be filled with a different band, vendors and themes.

