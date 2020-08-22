The importance of glutathione

Glutathione has been called the “mother of all antioxidants” and “master antioxidant.” It is made up of three amino acids (glutamine, glycine, and cysteine) and is used by every cell in the body. It has become recently popular in supplemental form because health experts are discovering just how important this amino acid is.
Our bodies make glutathione; however, environmental pollutants, stress, poor diet, and certain medications can deplete your levels of glutathione.
Glutathione plays a crucial role in our bodies and is even linked to longevity. It is so powerful that glutathione injections are sometimes given to chemotherapy patients to prevent side effects of chemotherapy.
When you boost glutathione levels, you even boost the power of other antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and CoQ10.
Other health benefits include:
• Supports the immune system
• Prevents cell damage
• Promotes healthy aging
• Helps prevent cancer progression
• Supports detoxification
• Helps protect against environmental toxins
• Helps to decrease inflammation
• Reduces insulin resistance (A study showed that glutathione deficiency was more significant in those with diabetes)
• Improves sleep quality
• Helps maintain energy
How to boost glutathione levels:
Milk thistle: Has been used for centuries as a remedy to detoxify. Milk thistle has been shown to enhance glutathione. You can find milk thistle in tea form.
Whey protein: Often found in protein powder, whey protein is rich in glutathione. However, choose whey protein powders wisely to truly reap the benefits. For high-quality whey protein powder, choose organic, grass-fed, bioactive whey concentrate and avoid whey isolates and powders made with artificial ingredients. Additionally, avoid whey protein powders that contain sugar or artificial sugar substitutes.
Eat Sulfur-rich foods: Sulfur is required for the synthesis of glutathione. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and cabbage are rich in sulfur. Additionally, foods such as garlic, onion, parsley, spinach, beets, turmeric, cinnamon, and cardamom are also rich in sulfur.
Increase vitamin C intake: Studies in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that 500 mg of vitamin C daily increase glutathione in red blood cells, and 500-1,000 mg of vitamin C daily increased glutathione in white blood cells.
Boost other nutrients that play a role in glutathione synthesis: Your body cannot make optimal glutathione without vitamin E, Alpha lipoic acid, B vitamins, zinc, and selenium.
Exercise regularly: Exercise boost glutathione levels. At least thirty minutes of aerobic exercise like speed walking or jogging and strength training for at least twenty minutes, twice a week is beneficial for glutathione support. A study in the European Journal of Cardiovascular Prevention & Rehabilitation showed that a combination of both cardio and strength training increased glutathione production the most.
Get adequate sleep: A study in the Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology & Biological Psychiatry showed that glutathione levels were lower in those with insomnia.
Mandy Nix of Healing Nutrition LLC in Morganton is a registered dietitian who writes nutrition columns for The News Herald.
