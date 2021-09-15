The Industrial Commons gets grant from Dogwood Health Trust

ASHEVILLE — Dogwood Health Trust recently awarded The Industrial Commons a general operating grant to further support the organization’s approaches to building economic opportunities in rural western North Carolina.

The $500,000 grant will help bolster the foundational work that The Industrial Commons is doing to create more minority-owned and employee-owned and operated businesses in the region. The Industrial Commons establishes and scales employee-owned social enterprises and industrial cooperatives, and supports frontline workers to build a new southern working class that erases the inequities of generational poverty and builds an economy and future for all.

“As we pursue our work in economic opportunity, we are exploring where Dogwood can invest in order to provide a more robust, inclusive and diverse economy for everyone,” said Susan Mims, MD, interim CEO for Dogwood Health Trust. “This investment in The Industrial Commons aligns perfectly with Dogwood’s goals to build our economic ecosystem and to foster more entrepreneurship across the region, particularly in communities that historically have not had a lot of access to economic development activity.”