The jive that makes the show come alive

His radio career began Feb. 4, 1964. Just a few days after Sam enrolled for his first semester at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College (later University) in Greensboro, he started hanging around WEAL Radio, a soul music station near the college. He worked hard to learn everything he could about the radio station, its personnel and operations and the broadcast business.

Radio was still a big part of American entertainment in the 1960s, and Sam says he developed a style of “jive that made the show come alive.” His programming was family friendly, attracting Black listeners and a strong crossover following of white listeners who enjoyed the soulful Motown sound and Sam’s on-air stylings.

Colorful names were a big part of the radio announcer’s mystique, and DJ Ike Goode, alias “Prince Ike Behind the Mic,” gave Sam the name that stuck with him through his early career, “Sam the Sham.”

“I never tried to live up to that name,” said Sam, speaking of the negative implications of being a sham, but he embraced the name and hoped to someday syndicate his radio personality.