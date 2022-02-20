The jive that makes the show come alive

When Sam Tate is in the room, you can’t help but notice.
The quintessential radio personality, “Sam the Sham” Tate recently celebrated his 58th anniversary in the broadcast industry. Now a resident of the Lake James area, “Brother Sam,” as he is also known, is an experienced radio professional and founder of a nationally syndicated program called the “Gospel Gems Oldie Goldie Black Gospel Show.”
During his storied career, Sam has worked with music greats, including Otis Redding, James Brown, Jerry Butler, Solomon Burke, Joe Simon, Three Dog Night, Morganton’s own Etta Baker, Michael Jackson, the Five Blind Boys of Alabama, The Mighty Clouds of Joy, Dr. Bernice King, popular local gospel group The Pilgrims of Faith, and many others. He speaks of “rubbing shoulders with the stars” as he emceed concerts, conducted pre-show interviews and traveled in celebrity circles.
Of course, Sam wasn’t always in the spotlight. He was born in New York, where his father, Morganton native Sam Tate Sr., served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. When his work there ended, Sam Sr. and his wife, Dora, moved their family back to Morganton.
Most families owned a radio in the 1950s, and young Sam enjoyed walking around the family farm talking into sticks and corn cobs as he imitated his on-air idols. DJs like WLAC Nashville’s John R. were introducing R&B and Black gospel music to their audiences, and Sam was practicing his broadcast style in preparation for a lifetime behind the mic.
His radio career began Feb. 4, 1964. Just a few days after Sam enrolled for his first semester at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College (later University) in Greensboro, he started hanging around WEAL Radio, a soul music station near the college. He worked hard to learn everything he could about the radio station, its personnel and operations and the broadcast business.
Radio was still a big part of American entertainment in the 1960s, and Sam says he developed a style of “jive that made the show come alive.” His programming was family friendly, attracting Black listeners and a strong crossover following of white listeners who enjoyed the soulful Motown sound and Sam’s on-air stylings.
Colorful names were a big part of the radio announcer’s mystique, and DJ Ike Goode, alias “Prince Ike Behind the Mic,” gave Sam the name that stuck with him through his early career, “Sam the Sham.”
“I never tried to live up to that name,” said Sam, speaking of the negative implications of being a sham, but he embraced the name and hoped to someday syndicate his radio personality.
In 1968, Sam did a tour of duty with the Army, after which he returned briefly to WEAL in Greensboro. He worked for a while as a salesman at Xerox, then in 1974, he returned to Morganton and worked as an administrator with the community college system. He was also a weekend DJ with local radio station WMNC from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where he hosted a Sunday morning gospel music show.
A few years later Sam learned of an opportunity to open Blowing Rock’s first radio station. He and his wife, Audrey, moved to the high country and were the first Black family to live and vote in Blowing Rock.
Money to start a station was in short supply, there was stiff competition for the radio frequency and several other challenges stood in front of the project, but Sam credits “the guidance of the good Lord” for helping him and a few partners put WOIX radio station on the air in 1983.
Leaning further into his faith, Sam says the Lord impressed upon him that no one was programming classic Black gospel. He envisioned a niche show featuring gospel golden oldies, and in 1992, “Gospel Gems” was born, enabling Sam to fulfill his dream of syndication. He still produces the show in Blowing Rock and sends it out weekly to 76 stations across the country.
In 1999, Sam started the “Young World Radio Show” featuring youth whom he trained to DJ old-school music, deliver news and commercials and interview station guests. This program helped the youngsters develop broadcasting skills, as well as confidence, diction and vocal projection. He enjoyed working with this program until the pandemic brought it to an end.
Sam has worked as a Christian broadcast consultant, helping establish stations in Nigeria and Belize. He is also a licensed commercial pilot and former flight instructor, a licensed real estate broker, a Christian singer and keyboardist, and has dabbled in movie acting, playing small roles in “The Green Mile” and soon to be released “Alexander Jemison.”
His story caught the attention of Willard Watson, programs and outreach director of Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, who is curating an exhibit around Sam’s life and work. The exhibit is scheduled to open in June in the museum’s Alexander Community Gallery.
“Sam has a magnetic personality and has led a very interesting life,” said Willard. “Since he built the first radio station in Blowing Rock, it felt appropriate to share his story through the museum.”
To further tell the story, Willard produced a short film titled, “A Life on Air: Brother Samuel Tate.” The film will premiere at the BooneDocs Film Festival Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Appalachian Theater in Boone, and is being considered for screening in additional venues.
Eddie Jolley, general manager of local oldies station WSVM Best Mix 96.5 sums it up well, saying, "Whether he's moving your feet or moving the Holy Ghost in your soul, Sam Tate is a true radio legend!”
Not bad for a kid who learned to DJ talking to a stick.
Leslie McKesson is a member of the Morganton Writers Group.