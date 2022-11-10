'The Lifespan of a Fact' returns to the stage

In the rapid-fire comedy, “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a famous writer, a magazine editor and a lowly fact-checker disagree about the meaning of words, truth and art. This play, now on stage in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre, pits the three against one another and chaos ensues. Based on the best-selling book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal – the real-life writer and fact-checker – “The Lifespan of a Fact” exposes shocking secrets explores meaningful questions about truth vs. art.

Performances of “The Lifespan of a Fact” are Nov. 11-19, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

The play is rated R for frequent foul language and audience discretion is advised.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “The Lifespan of a Fact” is produced by Hickory Allergy, Asthma & Sinus.