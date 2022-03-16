The Malpass Brothers to perform at Old Rock Schools

VALDESE — Get ready for a retro night of impressive talent as the Malpass Brothers take the Old Rock School stage! This popular duo will be the next to last performance of the 2021-22 Bluegrass at the Rock season.

Brothers Christopher and Taylor Malpass developed an appreciation and talent for the classic country sound as young boys. Today, they combine the influence of legends they admire from the past with their new, original music, carving their own path within the bluegrass scene, according to their website. Their awe-inducing stage presence consists of layers between gifted vocals, skilled musicianship, and an entertaining performance banter only two siblings could provide. The Malpass Brothers are passionate about introducing younger generations to the traditional country music that has inspired them for years.