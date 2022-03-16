The Malpass Brothers to perform at Old Rock Schools

VALDESE — Get ready for a retro night of impressive talent as the Malpass Brothers take the Old Rock School stage! This popular duo will be the next to last performance of the 2021-22 Bluegrass at the Rock season.
Brothers Christopher and Taylor Malpass developed an appreciation and talent for the classic country sound as young boys. Today, they combine the influence of legends they admire from the past with their new, original music, carving their own path within the bluegrass scene, according to their website. Their awe-inducing stage presence consists of layers between gifted vocals, skilled musicianship, and an entertaining performance banter only two siblings could provide. The Malpass Brothers are passionate about introducing younger generations to the traditional country music that has inspired them for years.
“The Malpass Brothers toured with the late Don Helms, former steel guitarist for Hank Williams, have opened for music legend Merle Haggard on multiple tours and appeared on stages from the Shetland Islands to Ryman Auditorium to MerleFest," their website said. "Gifted musicians and songwriters, the brothers have shared billing with artists including Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Doyle Lawson, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Stuart, Doc Watson and more. The title cut video from their 'Memory That Bad' album hit CMT Pure Country’s Top Ten. Their most recent self-titled recording, produced by bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson, was released by Crossroads’ Organic Records in 2015.”
Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for Valdese, looks forward to hosting the Malpass Brothers for the first time.
“We are excited to welcome the Malpass Brothers to the Rock stage,” she said. “We anticipate a fantastic show and know our ticket holders are in for a treat.”
Concert attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the thriving downtown district Valdese offers visitors. Walkable and charming Main Street features a wide variety of restaurants and unique shops. More information about Valdese and a full event calendar can be found at visitvaldese.com
Tickets are on sale at a pre-show price of $30 and will be $35 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will also be available for purchase. Order tickets online at concertsattherock.com or by calling 828-874-6774.