The News Herald has featured several articles in the past year about the new Regional Skilled Trade Solutions Center (RSTSC) being built on Western Piedmont Community College’s campus. These articles reference the building, which is prominently placed close to Burkemont Avenue, “becoming the new face of Western Piedmont.” At an estimated cost of $6 million, the building is expected to be finished later this year and will house new programs in carpentry, masonry, electrical technologies and HVAC. It also will include a green construction program.

If the program is a success, it will serve to meet what WPCC President Dr. Joel Welch calls “industry demands.” The plan is for students to come to campus, learn these skills and then remain in the county to meet the shortage of workers in these areas.

As a former Western Piedmont instructor who taught English, communication and leadership classes there for 30 years and retired with faculty emeritus status in 2016, I am asking you to banish from your mind forever the notion that our community college has, is, or ever should be seen as just a trade school. Western Piedmont has many “faces” that are worth celebrating.

But, first, let’s take a look at other critical worker shortages in our county beside those the RSTSC has been designed to alleviate. In Burke County, these include education and health care. A recent survey of North Carolina Nurses Association members found 80% of those who responded have a current shortage at their facility, and 37% described the shortage as severe. (This report comes from a Jan. 10 article from an ABC affiliate, WRAL, in Raleigh.) These statistics are similar for the entire state of North Carolina, and projections are that the situation will grow ever more dire as older workers leave these professions.

Another area hard hit by worker shortages is education. According to data from the US Department of Education for the 2022-23 school year, North Carolina is experiencing “historical shortages” in the following areas: special education (K-12), mathematics (9-12) and science (6-12). What is true for the state of North Carolina is also true for Burke County.

According to a 2022 Community Health Assessment for Burke County, the top three employers are the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (this includes folks who work at Broughton and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center), Burke County Public Schools and UNC-Health Blue Ridge. All of these entities employ more than a thousand people, and all are experiencing shortages of workers. These are areas Western Piedmont is already set up to help meet through two-year and college transfer degrees.

Since first offering classes in 1964, WPCC has graduated thousands of students, and many thousands more have taken curriculum and continuing classes there. These former students are now our teachers, bankers, realtors, police officers and business people. They also are our health care professionals: CNAs, medical office workers and nurses. My best estimate of the number of students I taught is 4,500, and that’s a conservative estimate. Because I’ve made my home here, I know the list I shared with you is accurate, because I know former students in all these professions I just listed.

When I think back on my time as a teacher, I can remember many other students whose lives were changed at Western Piedmont Community College.

Early in my career, I remember the face of a young woman who came into class one day without any books or paper. After class, she explained to me that the night before, her husband had built a fire in their backyard and burned all her textbooks and notes because he didn’t want her to get an education. What I remember most about her face was the look of determination in her eyes when she shared this and the fact that she had not given up. This young woman did become a registered nurse, not just because she was determined to do so, but because an entire college rallied around her. Monies were raised from faculty and staff to replace the burned textbooks, other students agreed to share their notes and counselors worked with her to help her make the best decisions she could moving forward in her newly single life.

I remember the student who told me very early on in the class that he had just been released from prison for armed robbery. While in prison, he had become a Christian. He told me he wanted Western Piedmont to be his starting over place. While taking an Introduction to Communication class, he realized (as did everyone in our class) that he was a gifted public speaker and that he could use his life story to help change the lives of other young people. I was thrilled to learn that he completed his bachelor’s degree and had the opportunity to speak to groups of young men and women all around the world. And how proud all of his teachers were, when several years later, he was asked to deliver the commencement address at our spring graduation.

I could fill a book with stories of the amazing students I taught at Western Piedmont, but I am not alone in that category. Ask any teacher, current or past, and I’ll bet they can tell you stories of students whose lives were changed and whose educational or career goals were fulfilled at the college.

As former college president Dr. Jim Burnett used to remind the staff in his “State of the College” speeches: “Every time the doors of this school open, good things happen.”

I wish all the best for those who will study and work in the “new face” on Western Piedmont’s campus. Time moves on and the world changes. But, if you ever have a chance to drive on the campus of Western Piedmont, up past the new building and on to the older ones, you’ll see a college I knew and loved — the one where, for me, students were the faces of the college.