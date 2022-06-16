The Mod 60's to hit stage Friday

VALDESE — Get ready to groove back to simpler times with The Mod 60’s. The talented band will take the FFN Stage at Temple Field behind the Old Rock School on Friday, June 17, at 7 p.m.

“The MOD 60’s formed in February 2020. We began by initially talking thru Bandmix,” according to the band’s bio. “Playing 60’s music is the goal for all members in the band. We decided to meet for a practice session; it went well, so we decided to continue. First few sessions were held at ROCK U (music school & music shop).

“The MOD 60’s band has a great future. We love playing 60’s music and original material. We completed our first album on Jan. 25, 2021, and look forward to continue playing live.”

Director of Community Affairs Morrissa Angi said she looks forward to the group joining the FFN lineup for the first time.

“We are looking forward to another great Friday night here in Valdese,” she said. “We’re glad The Mod 60’s could join us this week and know attendees of all ages will enjoy hearing classic music from the ’60s.”

Concessions and a 50/50 raffle will be available at the concert, courtesy of local nonprofit, Rock School Arts Foundation. Enjoy fresh popcorn, hot nachos, chips/peanuts, candy, ice cream, snow cones, and cold drinks all for a great cause. Please visit rockschoolartgalleries.com for more information on summer camps and art workshops, as well as an exhibit schedule.

Assorted lawn games such as cornhole, Frisbee, and Connect Four are also available for families to enjoy. Attendees are also encouraged to make dinner plans or check out the wide variety if unique shopping downtown.

Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy another fabulous summer evening in Valdese.

For a full lineup on the Family Friday Nights Summer Concert Series and a full event calendar, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.