The News Herald wins 7 NCPA awards in annual contest

The News Herald recently won seven awards in the North Carolina Press Association Editorial and Advertising Awards Contest. The awards were presented during a ceremony Aug. 25 in Raleigh.

NCPA’s advertising and editorial contest is one of the larger in the nation with over 4,000 entries submitted by more than 125 newspapers and news organizations, the NCPA said. This year’s awards were judged by editors and journalists in the state of Iowa.

During the ceremony, it was announced The News Herald won four first-place awards, including a staff award for Community Coverage. The News Herald submitted editions from its Juneteenth special design and coverage of the anniversary that rocked the downtown square over the Confederate statue that still stands there today. Here’s what the judge for the category had to say:

“In a category that has so much Associated Press and wire service content in their publications, it’s refreshing to get a newspaper that has a terrific amount of local coverage that gives actual depth and personality of the community and the things they feel are important. It’s a real treat to see so much local content curated alongside some of those AP stories. Truly stands out in this field as the exemplar with their submission.”

The News Herald staff also won a first-place award for Special Sections. Awarded for its Veterans Day edition, this special section saw reporters tell the stories of local veterans. The judge has this to say about the winning submission:

“I’m a big fan of Veteran salutes in general but this one was superbly done. Great variety of photos depicting then and now. I like the separate boxes for achievements so they don’t get lost in the story and the addition of statistics to put things into perspective making it easy for the reader to understand. This checked off all the boxes for me.”

Reporter Chrissy Murphy also won a first-place award for Feature Writing for her story entitled “Battling Darkness.” This article featured the life and struggles of an Afghanistan veteran who, after treatment from a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital, struggled with opioid addiction before succumbing to an overdose a couple of years ago. His father shared the emotional story with The News Herald in hopes of shedding a light on PTSD and opioid addiction.

In addition, Murphy also won first-place for Best Lede Writing. A collection of three ledes were submitted for this award, from serious to seriously funny. The judge had this to say about the winning entry:

“Clever. God use of phrasing. Clearly sets up what the article will be about in an entertaining, creative way. Each one was a keeper.”

Murphy also took home two third-place awards at the ceremony, including one for Video and another for Beat News Reporting.

The Video award was in recognition of her entry titled “Saving the Season,” in which she compiled a video of the Glen Alpine Police Department as they tracked down the Grinch after he stole Christmas from a local store. The judge had this to say about the video:

“Fun spoof video right in line with the holiday season.”

Murphy’s third-place award for Beat News Reporting was for her entry entitled “Seeking Justice,” which was a story on the 40th anniversary of the murder of Valdese resident Rhonda Hinson and her family’s ongoing hope that her killer will be found and brought to justice.

The judge noted the story was a “Well done follow up on a cold case and a family’s determination to finally find justice for their daughter.”

Also bringing home a third-place award was News Herald reporter Sharon McBrayer in the category of Investigative Reporting for her series of stories on the death of a resident at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, in which the center was found negligent.

News Herald Editor Lisa Wall said she was proud of the recognitions her staff received.

“These awards are a clear reflection of the dedication The News Herald staff has to providing the best local journalism to our community,” she said. “The Community Coverage and Special Section awards represent the collective efforts of the newsroom to have in-depth coverage of every aspect of our readership, from news, features, sports to special coverage of local individuals and their achievements.

“The additional awards speak to the reporters’ commitment to going above and beyond in covering their respective beats. It truly makes me proud to see the success they’ve found with their outstanding work.”