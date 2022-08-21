 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The News Herald's newest reporter

Rizzo, a laidback dog who's about 5 years old, took a day off from holding down the fort at Burke County Animal Services to spend the day trying her hand at reporting. Our staff found that she could sniff out corruption and treats, and she knew her way around a leash. She has some knee issues, but she didn't let that slow her down too much. She's all about affection, and while her tail wagged when she saw shelter staff again Friday afternoon, she'd love to retire from shelter life. Anyone interested in adopting Rizzo or any other animal at BCAS can call 828-764-9588. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The shelter also is always looking for foster homes to help give animals a break from shelter life, or people who can give them a break for a few hours by taking them on a walk or out for a quick treat.

