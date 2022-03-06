The next hundred years

According to Pinker, human ingenuity has also underwritten other historical boosts in well-being, such as safety, leisure, travel and access to art and entertainment. We’ll continue to need and depend on our scientists and research brain power to develop technologies that make clean energy cheap, pricing that makes dirty energy expensive, sound policies and treaties to make the sacrifices global and equitable.

Pinker also stresses that what is equally, if not more important as we make our gains, is how we treat each other: in equality, benevolence and rights. Many cruel and unjust practices have declined over the course of history – but we’re still learning to live peacefully with each other and fight toward any injustice to any particular group of people. And as long as we face all people without prejudice, moral progress should continue.

And the last point that Professor Pinker makes in his article is that we fight less today than ever before—except for what has just happened in Ukraine that chips away at this point. The world has not yet put an end to war, but it has dramatically reduced the number of wars and their lethality, from a toll of 21.9 battle deaths per 100,000 people in 1950 to just 0.7 in 2019. And that’s 0.7 too many.