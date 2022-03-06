The next hundred years

Two weeks ago, I read an uplifting article in Reader’s Digest written by Steven Pinker, a professor of psychology at Harvard University, on where we are today as compared to 100 years ago. I knew I wanted to write about it in this column to bring us some good, positive news for a bright future during the next 100 years.
And then Russia invaded Ukraine and a dark cloud enveloped the world.
So, I was hesitant to bring the article to you this week, because our hearts as a nation continue to go out to the Ukrainian people as they fight off Communism and their right to exist as a free country. But we need Professor Pinker’s thoughts to reinforce our pride in how well we have done in the past and how we can band together for a stronger and happier future.
Pinker’s first plus is that today we are able to live longer. Beginning in the second half of the 19th century, life expectancy at birth rose from its historic average of around 30 years to 72.4 years worldwide and 83 years in the most fortunate countries such as our own. It didn’t just happen simply or as a matter of course. It was the result of advances made in public health, such as chlorination and other means of safeguarding drinking water, sanitation improvements, the control of disease producing critters like mosquitoes and fleas, programs for large-scale vaccination, the promotion of handwashing and developments in basic prenatal and perinatal care.
When disease and injuries do strike, advances in medicine keep them from killing as many people as they used to, for example, the advent of antibiotics, antisepsis, anesthesia, transfusions, drugs and oral rehydration therapy.
Second, as Pinker points out, must be that today we have enough to eat. Hunger has been reduced in most of the world, and famines now afflict only the most remote and war-ravaged regions, a problem not of too little food, but of barriers to getting it to the hungry. Advances made include crop rotation to replenish depleted soils, devising technologies for planting and harvesting, the use of synthetic fertilizer (credited with saving 2.7 billion lives), a transportation and storage network to bring food from farm to table, national and international markets that allow a surplus in one area to fill a shortage in another, and the Green Revolution of the 1960s, which spread productive and vigorous hybrid crops.
Benjamin Franklin once said, “Money has never made man happy, nor will it; there is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more of it one has, the more one wants,” and I agree with Ben. However, Pinker includes as number three that we have more money overall today and that’s another huge plus in the achievement column. For most of history, around 90% of humanity lived in what we today would call extreme poverty. In 2020, less than 9% do — an amount still too high, but targeted for elimination in the next decade.
According to Pinker, human ingenuity has also underwritten other historical boosts in well-being, such as safety, leisure, travel and access to art and entertainment. We’ll continue to need and depend on our scientists and research brain power to develop technologies that make clean energy cheap, pricing that makes dirty energy expensive, sound policies and treaties to make the sacrifices global and equitable.
Pinker also stresses that what is equally, if not more important as we make our gains, is how we treat each other: in equality, benevolence and rights. Many cruel and unjust practices have declined over the course of history – but we’re still learning to live peacefully with each other and fight toward any injustice to any particular group of people. And as long as we face all people without prejudice, moral progress should continue.
And the last point that Professor Pinker makes in his article is that we fight less today than ever before—except for what has just happened in Ukraine that chips away at this point. The world has not yet put an end to war, but it has dramatically reduced the number of wars and their lethality, from a toll of 21.9 battle deaths per 100,000 people in 1950 to just 0.7 in 2019. And that’s 0.7 too many.
Democracy really does reduce the chance of war, and international trade and investment makes it cheaper to buy things than to steal them. As the professor points out, it’s unwise for countries to kill their customers and debtors. International organizations, particularly the United Nations, which knits countries into a community, mobilizes peacekeeping forces, immortalizes states, grandfathers in borders, and outlaws and stigmatizes war while providing alternative means of resolving disputes, is the key to keeping peace among all countries.
And most important is NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, established in 1949 as a peacekeeping collective security organization. Currently, there are 30 members, and its independent membership of states agrees to mutual defense in response to an attack by any external party.
My hope is the number of members increases, even doubles or triples, as we move forward in the next 100 years.
Peace all over the world will then become a certainty and not just a hope.
