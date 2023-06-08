VALDESE — Start your weekend off right by joining the fun on Temple Field for another performance on the Family Friday Nights stage.

The Night Move Band will start the party at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, and be playing dance and variety favorites until 10 p.m. Bring a chair and a friend and celebrate the summer with great music, great eats and great company. The Family Friday Nights Summer Concert series takes place every Friday night from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend in Valdese.

The Night Move Band is a five-piece band performing various musical genres: R&B, beach, classic, dance, rock and funk. With each member holding over 25 years of experience in musicianship, The Night Move Band performs with energy and sound to engage audiences of all sizes and keep the dance floor moving all night, according to their website.

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Safe Surfin’. Cool down with a cold drink, enjoy some fresh popcorn or nachos, and listen to the free live music. Try your luck with the 50/50 raffle (on average, the lucky winner will take home a prize of $100 or more.) or have some fun with various lawn games, including Frisbee, cornhole, Connect 4, giant Jenga and bubble machines.

Downtown Valdese is also home to many unique shops and local restaurants. From pizza to tacos, you can pick up takeout for every taste bud in the family and head over to Temple Field for a summer evening picnic. Shop the multiple boutiques downtown — vintage vinyl music, apparel, home décor, antiques, jewelry and more.

For a full concert lineup of the summer concert series or more information on Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-874-6774.