'The Nutcracker' returns to CoMMA

See the battle of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King when the classic Christmas ballet returns to CoMMA this December.

The World Ballet Series' multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers will take the stage Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. to bring the show to life.

A family-friendly experience with Tchaikovsky's timeless music as a background, more than 150 hand-sewn costumes, handcrafted sets and Marius Petipa's classic choreography, the fairy tale will take viewers on a Christmas night adventure with Clara and the Nutracker to the Land of the Sweets. Viewers will get the chance to see the iconic Waltz of the Flowers and Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, along with meeting Mother Ginger and the Drosselmeyer.

World Ballet Series is a unique concept combining the world's most beloved ballets performed live on the most celebrated stages across the nation. Gathered to bring the breathtaking beauty of classical dance to the audiences, the cast represents the 10 countries united by the passion for enriching classical ballet traditions through brilliant and critically acclaimed new productions of the world classics.

Tickets range from $70-$75 for adults, while students can get tickets for $65. For additional information or to purchase tickets, call the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.