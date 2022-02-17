'The Other Mozart' to take the stage at CoMMA

CoMMA Performing Arts Center invites the community to come welcome “The Other Mozart” to its stage for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Tickets range from $40 to $45 for adults and $35 for youth or groups of 10 each, plus sales tax.

Sylvia Milo’s award-winning “The Other Mozart” is the true, untold story of Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. She was a prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer, who performed throughout Europe with her brother to equal acclaim, but her work and her story faded away, lost to history.

Described by the The New York Times as “strikingly beautiful,” the one-woman drama is set in and on a magnificent 18-foot dress, created to fill and spill over the entire stage. “The Other Mozart” is based on facts, stories and lines pulled directly from the Mozart family’s humorous and heartbreaking letters.

With the opulent beauty of the dress and hair design, the sweet smell of perfume and the clouds of dusting powder rising from the stage, the show is a multisensual experience that transports the audience into a world of outsized beauty and delight — but also of overwhelming restrictions and prejudice where, finally, this other Mozart tells her story.

For information or to purchase tickets, call CoMMA at 828-433-7469 or visit commaonline.org.