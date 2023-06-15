A Morganton nonprofit is making plans to move downtown after more than 20 years at its current location on East Fleming Drive.

In a letter to supporters, Dr. Holly Johnson, CEO of The Outreach Center, wrote that the organization has sold its current location and obtained a new facility in downtown Morganton. Later this year, the ministry will move into its new location in the old Jordan’s Cleaners building at 302 S. College St.

In addition to the move, the letter also announced a shift in the organization’s programming. Going forward, TOC’s primary focus will be on its work with children and families to "break generational cycles of poverty.”

“We’ve been on track to do this for a very long time,” Johnson told The News Herald. “For so long now I’ve really been praying about this. We didn’t have the ability to really help change people’s lives … I know we were helping people, but my heart is to really make an impact.”

To reflect this shift, the new building will be dubbed the WOW Center, a nod to the organization’s Wishes Opportunities Wonder program that will become the cornerstone of TOC’s renewed focus on families.

The WOW program began in 2017 and, since then, has provided art and cultural opportunities for hundreds of children living in poverty. The idea is to inspire children and give them the experiences and tools to break the cycle of poverty in their families.

“Arts and cultural opportunities will be the catalyst used to accomplish our mission,” Johnson’s letter said. “Arts and cultural activities can be transformational … by providing them with opportunities for creative expression and exposure to diverse forms of art, they will be empowered to develop skills, boost their confidence and create a brighter future.”

One casualty of the organization’s new focus on children and families, however, will be the Tuesday mass food distributions, which will be discontinued at the end of the month. These distributions have been one of the hallmarks of TOC’s ministry for years and, in recent months, have drawn more than 4,000 people to the center each week.

The final mass distribution will take place on June 27, but Johnson said the agency’s food ministry will still carry on with a more targeted food program. The senior box program, which serves close to 100 seniors per month, will continue in the new location and food will be provided to WOW program families on an as needed basis.

“We’ll still distribute food, but it will be more targeted,” Johnson said.

In place of the distributions, the ministry's new focus will allow it to expand the WOW program both in number of children served and in the amount of services offered. Currently, there are about 100 children enrolled in WOW. When the new center opens that number will jump to 250. Johnson hopes to be able to expand the program to include even more children in the future.

She said the new focus will also allow TOC to provide a more holistic package of services to the families of the children in the program with new wrap-around services.

“Parents will have opportunities to have educational classes and case support to help them with whatever it is they need to get on their feet,” she said.

Johnson said the goal is to “empower rather than enable.”

“The families that qualify for our services will all have goals and objectives leading to self-sufficiency and improvement in their quality of life,” she wrote in the letter to supporters. “They will be supported in helping to accomplish those goals.”

For the kids, the program will provide experiences in everything from painting, pottery, music, theater and literature to dance, gymnastics and more. Johnson said TOC is also working with community partners to help place children in WOW in other programs TOC may not be able to offer at the center.

After the renovations are complete, one of the centerpieces of the new building will be a large multi-use theater space to be used in WOW’s theater program. Johnson said the theater space will seat between 125 and 150 people.

“It will be a multi-use theater space,” she said. “We could do community theater there as well.”

TOC also plans to use the center to offer a host of programs for seniors in addition to its programming for children and families.

“We’re going to have all kinds of opportunities for (seniors),” Johnson said. “Depending upon what their needs are, we’ll have some nutritional classes, art classes, pottery, crocheting, history club, book club, computer classes. All kinds of things for seniors.”

Johnson said she hopes these new changes will allow TOC to move in a direction she has wanted it to move for a long time – empowering families and helping them escape generational poverty.

“Our mission is to break the cycle of generational poverty; that’s what we’ve been praying about,” she said. “How do we get back to that mission? This (center) is going to be an opportunity to do that.”

There is no timeline yet for the opening of the new center, but renovations are slated to begin shortly after TOC takes possession of the building on July 1.