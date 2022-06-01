'The Pirate Queen' sails into Hickory Community Theatre this weekend

Swords will clash and cannons will roar as "The Pirate Queen," a sweeping, dramatic musical from the creators of "Les Misérables," sails into the Jeffers Theatre for its regional theatre debut.

The epic musical opens its eight performance run Friday and performances continue through June 18 at the Hickory Community Theatre.

This show is based on the true life story of Grace O’Malley, who was an Irish clan leader and a contemporary of Queen Elizabeth I, in the late 16th and early 17th century. She was a fiery, defiant figure and incredibly resilient. She was able to unite the feuding clans of Ireland against the queen’s attempt at conquering Ireland. The Jeffers Theatre has been transformed into a pirate ship for this grand musical adventure.

Performances of "The Pirate Queen" are Fridays and Saturdays, June 3-18 at 7:30 p.m.; June 12 at 2:30 p.m. and June 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. There is a 25% discount on adult tickets for Opening Night.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are 12-5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance. "The Pirate Queen" is rated PG.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. "The Pirate Queen" is produced by Commscope and Dr. George Clay, III, DDS.