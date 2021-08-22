The play’s the family thing - Burke County Notebook

CoMMA has provided residents of Burke County and surrounding areas with entertainment of all kinds since November 1986. It has presented Broadway musicals, Shakespeare plays, Christmas concerts, country music performers and our own Piedmont Blues pioneer, Etta Baker.
We are looking forward to a performance taking place Saturday, Sept. 25. Edwin McCain will perform with EmiSunshine and The Rain at CoMMA. A review online revealed that McCain, a successful pop singer, tours year-round. He recorded two of the biggest love songs in pop music history: “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More.”
Fifteen-year-old EmiSunshine also performs that night and was once named by “Rolling Stone” magazine among “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know.”
Another show we will enjoy is “Catapult: Magic Shadows.” It will be at CoMMA on Oct. 1, and is said to be a great show for the entire family. According to the website, Catapult was a finalist on the “America’s Got Talent” TV show. Dancers are featured and dance behind a screen to create silhouettes of shapes found in our environment. The review said the show is full of laughs, emotions and miraculous transformations.
When my children were all teenagers, we decided to go see Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at CoMMA. The younger two came with my husband Dean and me, and Cynthia, our oldest child, came with her date. We enjoyed the play, but were in a hurry to beat the crowd and left immediately after the play was over. Cynthia and her date came home later. On the way home, I wondered about the ending, but reminded myself it was, after all, a Shakespeare play.
The next day, Cynthia and I were discussing the play. She mentioned several memorable things that impressed her about it. The problem was, I couldn’t remember all the shenanigans she talked about. I didn’t want to tell Cynthia I didn’t remember, so I laughed along with her.
“I thought I would die laughing when the actor rolled off the stage,” she continued.
I know I would have remembered that. What was going on? Was she teasing me? No, she sounded too earnest to be doing that. Besides, teasing was not a big part of her personality.
“Cynthia,” I said in disbelief. “I didn’t see any actor roll off the stage.”
She laughed and told me there was no way anyone could miss that.
This mystery was solved after much discussion and I realized that Dean, the other two children and I had been in such a hurry to get home that we had left during the intermission.
“No wonder the ending seemed a little off,” I said to Cynthia, “even for a Shakespeare play.”
Our children and their families have continued to have an interest in the theater. In July this year, my granddaughter Maggie, Cynthia’s 15-year-old daughter, was in a musical at Reynolds Memorial Auditorium in Winston-Salem.
Maggie, a graceful young lady, played the role of a 5-year-old boy in “Matilda The Musical” by Roald Dahl. This was her first speaking role. She also performed by singing and dancing along with the larger troupe. There were 28 schools represented in this production.
Many of you have probably seen the movie, “Matilda,” but if you like plays and musicals, you might prefer “Matilda The Musical.” It will be streaming on Netflix in December 2022.
My son and his wife and daughter Alexandra, who were visiting with us for a few days, came with us to see Maggie in the musical. Alexandra seemed mesmerized by the play. The fact that her older cousin was in it made it even more special.
During the intermission, some of the family took a break, but I sat right where I was.
After the musical was over, Cynthia, her husband Mark, and son William, waited with us in the lobby until Maggie was ready to go.
We had our programs ready for our young star to autograph. Seven-year-old Alexandra seemed a little intimidated about imposing upon her older cousin. Maggie graciously took the program and signed it as if it were the most natural thing in the world to do. Alexandra appeared to be more relaxed when she saw others asking for Maggie’s autograph.
Alexandra came home with an increased sense of pride for her favorite older cousin Maggie, who had suddenly become a star.
