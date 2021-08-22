The play’s the family thing - Burke County Notebook

The next day, Cynthia and I were discussing the play. She mentioned several memorable things that impressed her about it. The problem was, I couldn’t remember all the shenanigans she talked about. I didn’t want to tell Cynthia I didn’t remember, so I laughed along with her.

“I thought I would die laughing when the actor rolled off the stage,” she continued.

I know I would have remembered that. What was going on? Was she teasing me? No, she sounded too earnest to be doing that. Besides, teasing was not a big part of her personality.

“Cynthia,” I said in disbelief. “I didn’t see any actor roll off the stage.”

She laughed and told me there was no way anyone could miss that.

This mystery was solved after much discussion and I realized that Dean, the other two children and I had been in such a hurry to get home that we had left during the intermission.

“No wonder the ending seemed a little off,” I said to Cynthia, “even for a Shakespeare play.”

Our children and their families have continued to have an interest in the theater. In July this year, my granddaughter Maggie, Cynthia’s 15-year-old daughter, was in a musical at Reynolds Memorial Auditorium in Winston-Salem.