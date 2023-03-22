HICKORY — Huge audiences came out for the opening weekend of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” with standing ovations every night. The hilarious comedy returns this weekend, March 24-26, at the Hickory Community Theatre.

Called “the funniest play Broadway has ever seen” by “The Huffington Post,” this classic murder mystery by award-winning Mischief is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania. A struggling British theatre company is presenting a murder mystery when things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous.

Performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong” are March 24 through April 1 in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “The Play That Goes Wrong” is being produced by CommScope and Green Park Dentistry.