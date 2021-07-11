The shoebox hand and a decision - Burke County Notebook

A long time ago in a county far, far away, I worked as a social worker for a county Department of Social Services in rural North Carolina. One case made such an impression on me I’ve kept notes about it all these years.
One day, my supervisor directed me to visit a man in his 70s who, according to his family, suffered gangrene from a hand injury but refused to see a doctor. My goal was to encourage him to seek treatment. Failing that, I was to assess whether he was competent to make his own decisions. Ultimately, that determination would be made higher up the food chain, but my job would be to start the paperwork.
Only a few years out of college, I felt barely competent myself.
Following the directions to his home, I braked sharply, almost missing the turn onto his dirt road. A winding, rocky path led to the house. The long driveway ended in a grassy, overgrown yard shaded by oaks. A house of weathered wood sat adjacent to a functioning well, and no telephone wires or electric cables ran to the home.
I knocked on the door, answered by a graying woman, a sister who was helpless in the face of her brother’s obstinance.
She led me into a dimly lit living area, smelling of wood fires and kerosene with a hint of a rotten odor. A skinny, balding and unshaven Charlie Johnson (not his real name) lay on a single bed, his head propped up on pillows.
He eyed me. He was not reluctant to talk, but I tried to include his sister in the conversation as long as possible.
And there it was. Both pale arms lay straight down at his sides. His right arm ended in a shoebox cut to allow his hand, or what was formerly his hand, to rest inside. I was too far away to see inside the box.
“So, Miss Johnson, when was your brother’s accident?”
“Well, let’s see. It was about five, six months ago now, I guess. He was getting firewood for dinner and holding a log on the block. Took his axe, and oh, it was terrible. Really hurt himself bad, but we thought it’d healed. Didn’t think there was no problem, but you see it now.”
I took a deep breath. “Yes, ma’am.”
I moved closer to Charlie Johnson, and the stench worsened.
“Mr. Johnson, does your hand hurt you?”
“No’m. It’s okay.” Straight-faced, with a glimmer of suspicion in his eyes.
“Do you know what gangrene is?”
“Listen missy, I know why you’re here. I ain’t going to no hospital. I know what they do. They got ahold of my brother. He had a cancer and they said they had to cut it out. It killed him. I ain’t going.”
Was he thinking it would kill him to have his hand amputated?
He was animated now, head shaking, practically shouting.
Nothing I said persuaded him to change his mind, and the yelling man answered all my questions, showing no confusion. His sister had confirmed he could still walk and take care of his own personal needs.
Irritated, he said, “It’s Friday. I know what day it is. I live in Chatham County. I know where I live.”
It seemed strange to find such an ancient lifestyle and skeptical attitude toward medical intervention only a few miles from Chapel Hill.
I forced myself to look at the hand before I left, stepping closer to the bed and peering into the shoebox. I saw a greenish brown, mottled mess. It was a small unmoving mountain, not even a hand shape. His wrist looked normal. He was lucky. The blood had clotted there, I thought.
Later, my supervisor listened to what happened and determined the man’s life was not in immediate danger, and we should take no action. He was competent to make his own decisions, and refusing a doctor’s care and treatment affected only him. Except for the sister who might soon have to do more than check on him and provide meals.
That didn’t keep me from screaming in the privacy of my car on the way home. I felt I had failed this man and his family, and it’s an experience I’ll never forget.
I left that job soon after. To the best of my recollection from talking to co-workers a few years later, Mr. Johnson’s family eventually moved him to a nursing home, and he underwent a mid-arm amputation. He died a year or so later.
Would he have lived a longer, more independent life had he received treatment sooner? Probably, but how do you force a mentally competent, non-compliant person to receive medical care they don’t want? Something I’ve thought about a lot in the past few months.
Speaking to physician friends now about this situation, I’ve learned that, sadly and shockingly, similar cases still occur. What I might do differently now would be to visit Mr. Johnson again and ask specific questions so that I might give him correct information in response to his fears about going to the hospital. He may have thought “cutting out a cancer” was the same as amputating his hand, for example. Also, even though physicians stopped making home visits decades before this incident, possibly some medical professional could have been engaged to visit him, preferably an older, more experienced person than I, who could get through to him better, or maybe a pastor. Yet ultimately, the person’s decision must be respected.
While I don’t like to dwell on the past, I don’t want to forget it. Those experiences may help me in the future.
Gwen Veazey is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group.