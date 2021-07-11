The shoebox hand and a decision - Burke County Notebook

I left that job soon after. To the best of my recollection from talking to co-workers a few years later, Mr. Johnson’s family eventually moved him to a nursing home, and he underwent a mid-arm amputation. He died a year or so later.

Speaking to physician friends now about this situation, I’ve learned that, sadly and shockingly, similar cases still occur. What I might do differently now would be to visit Mr. Johnson again and ask specific questions so that I might give him correct information in response to his fears about going to the hospital. He may have thought “cutting out a cancer” was the same as amputating his hand, for example. Also, even though physicians stopped making home visits decades before this incident, possibly some medical professional could have been engaged to visit him, preferably an older, more experienced person than I, who could get through to him better, or maybe a pastor. Yet ultimately, the person’s decision must be respected.