The Super ’60s take next billing in summer concert series

VALDESE — The Valdese Family Friday Nights summer concert series will continue its 2021 season with The Super ’60s beginning at 7 p.m. Friday on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.

Critics agree that for musicianship and authenticity, it doesn’t get any better than The Super ’60s. Comprised of professional musicians who have a deep respect for tunes from the musically rich decade of the 1960s, they are sure to create an event that will transport listeners back in time to the days when life was simple.

Craig St. John (guitar and lead vocals) was born and raised in the Chicago area. St. John began his musical education in one of America’s first megachurches, the First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana. He received extensive formal voice instruction, learning to sight read sheet music, develop vocal arrangements and perform for very large audiences. He is a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, keyboards, saxophone and percussion, who has performed for more than 30 years, touring the U.S. with the 1980s San Diego-based hard rock band Teazer.