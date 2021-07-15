The Super ’60s take next billing in summer concert series

VALDESE — The Valdese Family Friday Nights summer concert series will continue its 2021 season with The Super ’60s beginning at 7 p.m. Friday on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.
Critics agree that for musicianship and authenticity, it doesn’t get any better than The Super ’60s. Comprised of professional musicians who have a deep respect for tunes from the musically rich decade of the 1960s, they are sure to create an event that will transport listeners back in time to the days when life was simple.
Craig St. John (guitar and lead vocals) was born and raised in the Chicago area. St. John began his musical education in one of America’s first megachurches, the First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana. He received extensive formal voice instruction, learning to sight read sheet music, develop vocal arrangements and perform for very large audiences. He is a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, keyboards, saxophone and percussion, who has performed for more than 30 years, touring the U.S. with the 1980s San Diego-based hard rock band Teazer.
Rick Gundersen (lead guitar and lead vocals), also originally from Chicago, plays lead guitar and sings lead and harmony vocals. He has an experienced lead-vocal acumen and can hit the high notes like Frankie Valli of The Four Seasons. He has worked with Frankie Ford, The Diamonds, Ronnie Dove, Dee Dee Clark, Paul Revere and The Raiders and many more artists. He has lived in Hendersonville for more than 20 years.
Steve Laughter (bass guitar and vocals) started playing bass professionally at that age of 13. On his 13th birthday, he took a fully practiced, professional band into the local Teenage Canteen and took over the music scene in his hometown of Hendersonville. His bands won state “Battle of the Bands” competitions in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia during the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Dean Landreth (keyboards and vocals) started playing guitar at age of 12. He joined his first band at 13, playing keyboards and doing primarily soul music. He played in numerous rock ’n’ roll bands through his teenage years. Landreth did shows with Edgar Winter, White Trash, Blue Oyster Cult, Ides of March, Big Brother and the Holding Company.
Mike Whitt (drums), having been raised in Charleston, South Carolina, was influenced heavily by the music of the area. Beach music and funk were in its heyday when he began playing drums in the high school band. His first concert was James Brown and Herman’s Hermits, and he hasn’t been the same since. He learned his chops listening to the rhythm and blues music of the times.
“We are excited to welcome The Super ’60s to Valdese for the first time,” Morrissa Angi, community affairs and tourism director for the town of Valdese, said. “We have heard rave reviews about this group, and we are looking forward to a great night of ’60s.”
Concert attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants and retail shops in downtown Valdese while they are visiting.
Concessions will be available and provided by the Rock School Arts Foundation, and a 50/50 raffle will be offered.
Family Friday Nights is presented by the town of Valdese and sponsored by Farris Insurance Agency, Settlemyre Nursery and Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant.
For information about events in Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com.